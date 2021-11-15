Daniel Sturridge resurfaces after betting ban, set for debut in Australia

After observing the mandatory two-week quarantine period in Australia, the former Chelsea striker has confirmed that he is available to play for Perth Glory as early as this Saturday. Sturridge last played for Turkish side Trabzonspor in February 2020 before being released by mutual consent by the Super Lig side on 2nd March 2020 due to a four-month worldwide ban for flouting betting rules.

AFP

Sturridge trained with his new teammates for the first time yesterday and stated afterward that he is ready to go back straight into action despite a 21-month hiatus from the game.

"I’m available. Of course it’s difficult in quarantine to train - you can’t play football or do anything that is natural to a football player. Now it’s about getting match fit and being in football shape again," he told newsmen.

"Two weeks is a long time to not play football for any player, so I’m sure with the training with the team I’ll be able to adjust this week. Then it’s up to the manager to decide how much involvement I have this weekend, but I’m excited and ready to help the team.”

"It’s about taking it day by day and not putting any timeframes or time limits on how long it’s going to take or how quickly I need to be right. It’s about whenever the manager feels I’m ready to perform. That’s when I’ll be involved."

Sturridge also stated that he doesn't feel any pressure or nerves ahead of his return to football, drawing on experience from a career spanning 15 years at the senior level.

AFP

The ex-England international said: "I don’t feel nervous at all. I’ve been doing this my whole life. To be honest, it’s more excitement than anything else. I’ve played this game since I was four-years-old, maybe. We’re talking 28 years of doing something that you love - and I don’t see this as work, I see this is my life.

"This is what I love doing. This is what I’m passionate about. This is everything I’ve dreamt of doing and everything I live for. For me, it’s just a privilege and an honour to be able to perform on a football pitch and represent Perth Glory."