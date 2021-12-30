China orders players to take off tattoos

The statement explicitly sounded the warning to players by saying that they "are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos". It then continued to instruct them that "Those who have tattoos are advised to have them removed, ... In special circumstances, the tattoos must be covered during training and competition, with the consent of the rest of the team."

The new rules have not gone down well with the entirety of the Chinese population as the pronouncement against tattoos has not gone down well with the younger generation that appears to be fascinated with body ink traditions in contrast with the older generation that occupies the governmental positions through the mechanisms of the widely conservative Communist Party. There have been criticisms of the decisions littered across Chinese social media with many questioning if it is necessary bringing politics into sporting decisions.