AFCON 2021: CAF releases official statement on controversial Mali vs Tunisia match

The statement read as follows; "About the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations match between Tunisia and Mali played in Limbe on 12 January 2022, CAF is gathering all the necessary reports from the officials at the match.

"CAF is forwarding these documents to the competent bodies of CAF.

"At this stage, CAF is not in a position to make further comment until the responsible bodies indicate the way forward."

The statement comes after Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe ended the game with only 85 minutes played.

Sikazwe then resumed play, only for the game to be ended prematurely again.

In apparent protest, the Tunisian side refused to return to the pitch to play out the remaining minutes of the match.