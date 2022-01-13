AFCON 2021: CAF releases official statement on controversial Mali vs Tunisia match

Niyi Iyanda
The Confederation of African (CAF) football has released a statement following the controversial ending of Mali vs Tunisia on Wednesday.

Mali vs Tunisia controversy
Through its official website, the Confederation of African (CAF) released an official statement concerning the outcome of the group F opener between Mali and Tunisia.

The statement read as follows; "About the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations match between Tunisia and Mali played in Limbe on 12 January 2022, CAF is gathering all the necessary reports from the officials at the match.

"CAF is forwarding these documents to the competent bodies of CAF.

"At this stage, CAF is not in a position to make further comment until the responsible bodies indicate the way forward."

The statement comes after Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe ended the game with only 85 minutes played.

Sikazwe then resumed play, only for the game to be ended prematurely again.

Tunisia manager Mondher Kebaier confronts referee Janny Sikazwe at full-time
Tunisia manager Mondher Kebaier confronts referee Janny Sikazwe at full-time Reuters

In apparent protest, the Tunisian side refused to return to the pitch to play out the remaining minutes of the match.

It is expected that the North Africans will appeal the officiating of the match.

AFCON 2021: CAF releases official statement on controversial Mali vs Tunisia match

