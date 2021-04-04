Two athletes participating in the Edo 2020 National Sport Festival in Edo state have been disqualified from the competition after testing positive for COVID-19.

Edo state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who also doubles as the Chairman, Local Organising Committee for the festival, disclosed this to newsmen in Benin on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

The athletes representing Oyo and Taraba states failed COVID-19 screening and were subsequently disqualified from participating in the competition.

Shaibu said the athletes tested positive for COVID-19 after the instant PCR test on arrival, adding that they have been taken to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre.

The deputy governor said, “The contingents of Oyo and Taraba stand disqualified from the 20th NSF unless the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 gives a counter directive as both states failed to meet with the COVID-19 guidelines of the games.

“We have to be strict with the guidelines so as not to use the games as an avenue to spread COVID-19 in the state, which has already been flattened.

“Even if the PTF gives approval for both states to be admitted, the teams have to go through strict COVID-19 screening and testing before they will be allowed into camp.”