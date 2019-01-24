Japanese superstar tennis player Naomi Osaka beat Karolina Pliskova 6-2 4-6 6-4 on Thursday, January 24 to progress to the final of the 2019 Australian Open.

Pliskova beat Serena Williams in her quarterfinal encounter and was heavy favourite to advance to the final due to her experience.

The 20-year-old Osaka however put up an impressive performance to take the tie in three sets.

After a 6-2 win in the opener, Pliskova took the second set 6-4, before Osaka emerged winner through a nerve racking 6-4 in the third set.

In the other semifinal Petra Kvitova booked a place in the final of the women's competition when she dispatched Danielle Collins of America 7-6, 6-0 in the other semifinal.

Speaking on her victory she said, “The first set was very tight for myself, I’m really glad it came (together) in the tie-break. I’m glad the roof closed, I prefer to play indoor.”

It means Osaka will be competing in a second consecutive Grandslam after her victory over Serena Williams in the 2018 US Open.

The 2019 Australian Open women's final between Kvitova and Osaka will hold on Saturday, January 26 at the Rod Laver Arena.