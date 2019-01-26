Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka beat Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic 7-6(2) 5-7 6-4 to win 2019 Australian Open on Saturday, January 26.

Osaka took three sets to see off the challenge of a stubborn Kvitova in a thrilling final at the Rod Laver Arena.

The 21-year-old Osaka dispatched Karen Pliskova in the semifinal and was favourite to defeat Kvitova in the final.

Osaka vs Kvitova

Naomi the world number four took the first set 7-6 and looked on course to close out the game in two set having a 5-3 in the second.

Kvitova however showed great fighting spirit to comeback and take the second set winning four games in a row after Osaka blew three championship points.

Osaka however held her nerve to take the decider 6-4 and win back to back Grandslams after her victory over American Serena Williams in the 2018 U.S Open.

After an exhausting final Kvitova thanked her team for her efforts getting to the final and promnised to try against in 2020.

She said, "Thank you to my team. They stuck by me even if we didn't know if I could hold a racquet again.

"Thank you to everyone who came here. Hopefully I will be healthy and come here next year."

Osaka praises Kvitova

Following her win over Kvitova in the final, Osaka praised her rival for her persistence in the encounter and also was pleased with the crowd.

She said, "Huge congrats to Petra. I always wanted to play you and I wish it wasn't at this stage. I am really honoured to have faced you."

To the fans she said, "Thank you for coming out and supporting even though it is so hot all the time. Thank you to tournament director, ball kids and everyone for running around despite the heat."

Naomi Osaka becomes world number one

Naomi Osaka is now the new world number one after she beat Kvitova in the final of the 2019 Australian Open.

Osaka who is the first player from Japan to win the Australian Open will also be the first player from Japan to be crowned number one when the new rankings are released on Monday, January 28.