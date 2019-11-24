Three Super Eagles stars Wilfred Ndidi, Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen have been shortlisted among 30 nominees for the 2019 African Player of the Year.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Sunday, November 24, 2019, revealed the 30 players that have been shortlisted for the prestigious award. The shortlist is expected to be cut to a final-three before the main awards’ ceremony.

Ndidi makes the shortlist after another impressive year in the Premier League where he continued to be one of the best midfielders.

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for Leicester City in the Premier League AFP

The Nigeria international has been a crucial part of Leicester City all year and has got better for the high-flying Foxes in the Premier League so far this season.

The 22-year-old, however, he wasn’t that impactful for the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) although he played in all seven games as Nigeria finished third.

Odion Ighalo finished as highest goalscorer at AFCON 2019 with five goals (Reuters) Reuters

It is his performance at AFCON 2019 that has gotten Super Eagles striker Ighalo on the shortlist after he scored five goals to finish as top scorer.

The Nigerian striker who has retired from international duties didn’t the same height in his club career this year as he struggled with injury since he joined Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

Osimhen makes the shortlist after his breakout year as his career continues to get a lift. He finished last season as the best player at Belgian club Charleroi before his move to Lille where he has had a fine start.

Victor Osimhen has had a fine start to life in France with Lille (Lille/Twitter) Twitter

He played just a game at AFCON 2019 but has since become Super Eagles first-choice No. 9 with four goals in four games.

The 30-man shortlist for CAF’s 2019 Player of the Year include Egypt international Mohamed Salah, Senegal forward Sadio Mane and Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Full Shortlist

Egypt international won the award in 2018 AFP

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund), André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax), Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria& Al-Sadd), Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah), Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & Paris Saint-Germain), Ferjani Sassi(Tunisia & Zamalek), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax), Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Paris Saint-Germain), Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan), Jordan Ayew (Ghana & Crystal Palace), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain), Mahmoud Hassan"Trezeguet" (Egypt & Aston Villa), Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool), Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto), Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool), Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire & Arsenal), Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua), Percy Tau (South Africa & Club Brugge), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City), Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance), Thomas Teye Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City), Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire & Crystal Palace), Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)