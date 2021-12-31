Who said what? Top 10 Sports social media reactions in 2021

David Ben
The most epic reactions to the biggest events in sports this year

2021 was epic year in the sporting world
2021 was epic year in the sporting world

As we finally draw a close to 2021, lots of events took center stage in the world of sports globally. For some sports fans and players alike, it was a year to forget and for others, it was truly memorable.

From banter to ridiculous opinions, upsets, and incredible performances. Here are 10 of the best reactions to the biggest events that rocked the sporting world in 2021.

1 World-renowned Sports Journalist, Fabrizio Romano announces Lionel Messi's imminent departure from Barcelona after agreeing to a deal with French giants - PSG.

Fabrizio Romano tweets about Messi's imminent press conference after sealing transfer to PSG
Fabrizio Romano tweets about Messi's imminent press conference after sealing transfer to PSG

2 LA Laker's star LeBron James praises Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Milwaukee Bucks star hit 50 points in game 6 of the NBA finals to eventually win the NBA title and MVP award as well.

LeBron James' classy message to Giannis Antetokounmpo which he responded too as well
LeBron James' classy message to Giannis Antetokounmpo which he responded too as well

3 Cristiano Ronaldo announces his return to Manchester United after over 11 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced he would be returning to English Premier league with Manchester United via his official Instagram page
Cristiano Ronaldo announced he would be returning to English Premier league with Manchester United via his official Instagram page

4 Floyd Mayweather's promoter's reaction to Anthony Joshua's agonizing defeat to Andy Ruiz

Andy Ruiz pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the WBO by defeating Anthony Joshua
Andy Ruiz pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the WBO by defeating Anthony Joshua

5 Fans reaction to Lionel Messi and Argentina's Copa America triumph

The GOAT debate was supposedly ended after Messi finally won the COPA America with Argentina
The GOAT debate was supposedly ended after Messi finally won the COPA America with Argentina

6 Mason Mount's exciting reaction to Chelsea winning their 2nd Champions League trophy since 2021, defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the Lisbon final

England's Mason Mount replicated Didier Drogba's 2012 Champions league celebration after Chelsea won the UCL earlier in the year
England's Mason Mount replicated Didier Drogba's 2012 Champions league celebration after Chelsea won the UCL earlier in the year

7 19-year-old Tennis teenage sensation, Emma Raducanu and British No.1 is acknowledged by the Royal Family after her U.S Open Grand slam triumph.

8 Patrice Evra's reaction to Robert Lewandowski missing out on the FIFA Ballon d'Or on Instagram

Manchester United Legend, Patrice Evra (Left) was displeased at the outcome of Men's Best player award.
Manchester United Legend, Patrice Evra (Left) was displeased at the outcome of Men's Best player award.

9 Formula 1 legend Marion Andretti reacts to Lewis Hamilton's dramatic loss in the finals of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton missed out on a record eighth Championship title after loosing out to Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the final lap at the Yas Marina Circuit
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton missed out on a record eighth Championship title after loosing out to Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the final lap at the Yas Marina Circuit

10 La Liga giants Fc Barcelona crash out of the Champions League and into the Europa League for the first time in 17 years.

Barcelona found themselves lingering with unwanted statistics after their epic return to the Europa league
Barcelona found themselves lingering with unwanted statistics after their epic return to the Europa league

2021 surely had its moments but after a long year in the sporting world, more excitement brews as we patiently anticipate the thrills, victories, and emotional moments the sporting world will serve us next year.

