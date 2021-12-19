UFC: Tyron Woodley insists Jake Paul deserves Respect after getting KO'd by the YouTube Star

Paul had already gotten the better of Woodly earlier in August, prior to last night's rematch.

Google

The result now means that the 24-year-old American has extended his unbeaten run as a professional boxer to 5-0, knocking out every opponent he's faced.

Tyron Woodley is a mixed martial artiste who had never boxed professionally before taking on Paul earlier this year and after suffering a brutal defeat at the hands of his fellow American for the second time, the 39-year-old said,

“At some point, you’re gonna have to start putting a little respect on Jake’s name.

Google

“I never really disrespected him as a power puncher, that’s something we knew, that’s why my defence was so tight.

“I told you guys I was in shape, I told you I was ready to fight, I told y'all I was coming and I would look in better shape than he was.

“I thought I was winning, it wasn’t a landslide. I went back and I looked at the KO, and I’m like: ‘Why the f*** did I drop my hand?

“I had both hands up, I was ready, I knew it was coming, I was ready to block the overhand. I don’t know if he delayed it, [but] even if he didn’t delay it, I don't know why I dropped my hand.

Instagram

“In this sport, it can take literally one mistake. I blocked so many punches. Had he dropped his hand on me, the same s*** would have happened.”