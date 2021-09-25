UFC star Kamaru Usman hangs out with Wizkid in Denver after a Made In Lagos Tour show

Usman, born in Nigeria before he migrated to the United States with his family, took time to attend a Wizkid show in Denver.

Wizkid, who is having success with this ‘Essence’ record in America, is touring North America and had a stop in Denver.

Usman took to Instagram to share photos of him and Wizkid hanging out after the show.

“Congratulations my brother @wizkidayo #madeinlagostour,” Usman wrote while sharing the photo.

Wizkid also acknowledged his fellow star with a reshare on his Instagram Stories.