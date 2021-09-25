RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

UFC star Kamaru Usman hangs out with Wizkid in Denver after a Made In Lagos Tour show

Steve Dede

Usman took out time from training to attend Wizkid's show.

Kamaru Usman and Wizkid (Terrence Wittman)
Kamaru Usman and Wizkid (Terrence Wittman)

Nigerian-born United States fighter Kamaru Usman hung out with Afrobeats superstar Wizkid in Denver after a Made in Lagos Tour show.

Usman, born in Nigeria before he migrated to the United States with his family, took time to attend a Wizkid show in Denver.

Wizkid, who is having success with this ‘Essence’ record in America, is touring North America and had a stop in Denver.

Usman took to Instagram to share photos of him and Wizkid hanging out after the show.

“Congratulations my brother @wizkidayo #madeinlagostour,” Usman wrote while sharing the photo.

Kamaru Usman and Wizkid has some catching up to do after the show (Terrence Wittman)
Kamaru Usman and Wizkid has some catching up to do after the show (Terrence Wittman)

Wizkid also acknowledged his fellow star with a reshare on his Instagram Stories.

Usman is preparing for his re-match against Colby Covington in defence of his Welterweight title.

Steve Dede

