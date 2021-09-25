Nigerian-born United States fighter Kamaru Usman hung out with Afrobeats superstar Wizkid in Denver after a Made in Lagos Tour show.
UFC star Kamaru Usman hangs out with Wizkid in Denver after a Made In Lagos Tour show
Usman took out time from training to attend Wizkid's show.
Usman, born in Nigeria before he migrated to the United States with his family, took time to attend a Wizkid show in Denver.
Wizkid, who is having success with this ‘Essence’ record in America, is touring North America and had a stop in Denver.
Usman took to Instagram to share photos of him and Wizkid hanging out after the show.
“Congratulations my brother @wizkidayo #madeinlagostour,” Usman wrote while sharing the photo.
Wizkid also acknowledged his fellow star with a reshare on his Instagram Stories.
Usman is preparing for his re-match against Colby Covington in defence of his Welterweight title.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng