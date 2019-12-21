It’s been a great week in the Usman household and it even got better with Mohammed Usman’s knockout win over Reggie Cato at Titan FC 58.

Mohammed’s win comes almost a week after his younger and more popular brother Kamaru beat Colby Covington to retain his UFC Welterweight title.

Not yet in the UFC, Mohammed fights with a less illustrious MMA promotion outfit called Titan Fighting. He earned another win on Friday, December 20 with a first-round knockout of Cato in the heavyweight division.

His younger brother Kamaru was octagon-side to cheer his brother to win.

“Closing out the year in style. Back to back weekends and back to back knockouts. Congratulations Big little brother @umohammed97,” Kamaru wrote on Instagram.

Mohammed and Usman both grew up together in Auchi, Nigeria before their family migrated to the United States of America.

Kamaru Usman and Mohammed Usman (Instagram/Kamaru Usman) Instagram

Mohammed who has won six MMA fights and lost one draws great inspiration from his brother’s journey.

“It’s super motivational,” Mohammed told MMA Junkie.

“Every time that I watch him or see his success, it’s a blueprint. I’ve seen how hard he works. I’ve seen everything he’s done. But it’s just the blueprint.

“You’ve got to take it one day at a time. One training session at a time. One fight at a time. Then eventually, you’ll be at the top. You’ll just beat everybody. Just take it one fight at a time and you’ll get to the top.”

His goal is to get a chance to fight in the UFC and win a belt like his brother.

“Before every training session, I visualize the belt around my waist,” Mohammed also told MMA Junkie.

“And I visualize my brother standing right next to me with his belt. That’s all going to come to reality. Just visualization.

“I try to visualize myself with the belt all the time. And I know that time will come when that will happen. So if I keep doing that and then it will appear.”