Boxing: Joseph Parker silences doubters in rematch victory over Derek Chisora

David Ben

Joseph Parker's comprehensive rematch victory in Manchester closes chapter on rivalry with Derek Chisora.

Joseph Parker won his rematch with Derek Chisora (Left) at the AO Arena in Manchester
Joseph Parker won his rematch with Derek Chisora (Left) at the AO Arena in Manchester

Joseph Parker gained a more decisive victory over Derek Chisora after an action-packed heavyweight rematch in Manchester earlier today.

Earlier in May, Parker had won via split points verdict that were initially disputed, but the former WBO champion had left little room for doubt this time around, with Chisora taking a count in the fourth round having only the ropes to keep him upright.

Joseph Parker (Right) prevailed against Derek Chisora in their Manchester rematch
Joseph Parker (Right) prevailed against Derek Chisora in their Manchester rematch Google

Chisora, the Zimbabwean-born British professional boxer was put down by vicious uppercuts from his New Zealand opponent - Parker in both the seventh and eight rounds but he showed courage to continue and kept rallying until the final bell was rung at the AO Arena.

It was no surprise when Parker was given the nod by all three judges – although scores of 115-110, 115-111 and 114-112 were perhaps a little closer than many might have anticipated. Parker now remains on track for a second shot at a world title.

Joseph Parker (Right) impressed heavily in his victory against Derek Chisora
Joseph Parker (Right) impressed heavily in his victory against Derek Chisora Google

However, there were occasions in the match when Chisora looked to be out on his feet and on more than one occasion referee Howard Foster seemed poised to step in but the British veteran bravely kept on swinging and little success with that.

This was the 37-year-old's 12th defeat in 44 fights, who has been advised to retire by his conqueror.

Derek Chisora has been advised by Joseph Parker to retire
Derek Chisora has been advised by Joseph Parker to retire Google

“Personally I would love to see him walk away. He’s given boxing everything he has and honestly he’s a credit to the sport.

He keeps coming at you, it’s crazy when he’s in fights. I’d love to see him walk away but that’s his decision.”, Parker admitted.

Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker Google

Parker, who now has improved his record to 30 wins from 32 professional contests, said, “What a fight. Derek brings it from the first round all the way to the 12th.” Parker told BBC Radio 5.

The first meeting between the pair, behind closed doors because of Covid-19, got off to a frenzied start when Parker was put down by an overhand right within the first 10 seconds before recovering and finishing the stronger fighter.

David Ben David Ben

