UFC champion Israel Adesanya TEAMS UP with Afrobeats superstar Davido in London [Video]

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Adesanya who is based in New Zealand and the United States of America (USA) has been in the UK over the last week.

While in the UK, Adesanya met up with Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Adesanya was in attendance along with former heavyweight champion of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua for Lawrence Okolie's boxing fight.

Pulse Nigeria

Adesanya who is the reigning UFC middleweight champion was holding the Nigerian flag as Okolie walked to the ring.

The 32-year-old walked out Okolie as he defeated Michal Cieslak to retain his WBO cruiserweight title.

He posted pictures of his appearance on his official Instagram account with a message that said, "Nigerian Dons in London."

Videos of Adesanya along with Davido then surfaced on social media. The fight Okolie fight Adesanya attended with Joshua was at the O2 Arena in London.

Adesanya and Davido exchanged pleasantries and embraced with smiles.

This is the same venue Davido would hold his afrobeat concert on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Despite Adesanya moving to New Zealand, he continues to represent the Nigerian brand to the world.

Joshua, who is preparing for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, and Adesanya, who outpointed Robert Whittaker earlier this month, share a Nigerian heritage with Okolie.