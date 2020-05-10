Cameroon-born mixed-martial artist Francis Ngannou delivered the quickest win of UFC 249 which held on the night of Saturday, May 9, 2020 (early hours of Sunday, May 10, Nigerian time).

It took Ngannou just 20 seconds to knockout Surinamese fighter Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight fight.

here isn’t much to analyze in a 20-second KO. It’s better to simply show you the finish and how Ngannou gave Rozenstruik his first loss as a professional mixed martial artist.

Ngannou attacked straight away with a series of punches which sent Rozenstruik to the canvas.

After inspection from the referee, the Cameroonian-French fighter was declared the winner to give Rozenstruik his first loss in his UFC career.

Ngannou has now defeated Curtis Blaydes, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and now Rozenstruik in a combined 2:42 seconds and the first fighter in UFC history to win four straight fights by Knockouts/Technical Knockouts in the first 90 seconds.

“I knew that he didn't know what he's doing. He's not ready,” Ngannou told UFC boss Dana White in his post-match interview.

Ngannou was born and raised in the village of Batié, Cameroon. He grew up in poverty and had little formal education before taking up boxing at the age of 22.

He migrated to Paris when he was 26 and it was in the European city that he learnt MMA. He made his UFC debut in December 2015 at the age of 29.

Main event

Ngannou Vs Rozenstruik was one of the undercard fights of the UFC 249 which held behind-closed-doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the main event, Justin Gaethje had a shocking brutal win over fellow American Tony Ferguson to pick up the interim UFC lightweight title

Referee Herb Dean had to call the fight to a halt as battered Ferguson took more punishment.