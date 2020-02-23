English boxer Tyson Fury defeated his American opponent Deontay Wilder with a seventh-round technical knockout in their rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

It was a dominant performance from Fury who sent Wilder to the canvas several times before the fight was called off in the seventh round.

It was Wilder who attacked first from the bell but Fury regained his composure to exploit his opponent’s lack of defence.

The English man sent his opponent to the canvas first in the second round. He did that three more times before the fight was called off in the seventh round.

Fury is now the WBC heavyweight champion leaving Wilder with nothing.