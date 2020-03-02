The high-octane event which was hosted by Trophy Lager in partnership with Castle had various guests in attendance from the length and breadth of Africa.

The Castle Africa 5s is the biggest amateur football competition in the continent, involving grassroot teams from various African countries where the global brewer, ABInBev operates.

Eto'o, a Castle Africa 5s ambassador, in company of his wife, Georgette Eto'o, was joined at the launch by Super Eagles Assistant coach and Trophy 5-A-Side ambassador, Joseph Yobo, and Alhassan, a Senegalese ex-footballer.

Highlights of the event include the breathtaking and energetic performance by the Nigerian Football Supporters Club led by its President General, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo and a showstopping display by a group of acrobats and choreographers who displayed the flags of the 16 participating countries in this year's tournament.

Trophy lager plays host as Eto'o launches Castle Africa 5s amid funfare

At the event, football also met with entertainment as prominent names in the entertainment circles including Falz and Femi Adebayo, who are also Trophy Lager brand ambassadors were on hand to lend support for the launch.

In her remark, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc., Tolulope Adedeji said it was a great pleasure for the company and the Trophy brand to host the launch of the Castle Africa 5s in Nigeria considering how much Nigerians love football.

She noted that the Castle Africa 5s has grown big as a developmental football initiative in the continent the same way that the Trophy 5-A-side has been impacting in Nigeria.

She lauded the grassroot soccer tournaments canvassed by the parent company, ABInBev which is being executed by Castle in Africa and Trophy Lager in Nigeria.

The event reached its climax as the defending champions of the Castle Africa 5s, the Trophy 5-A-Side team, Scope FC, were recognised and celebrated amidst rousing welcome from the audience.

The members of the team who were visibly elated for being part of the launch thanked the organisers of the Trophy 5-A-Side and Africa 5s for giving them the platform to showcase their talents and abilities.

The team encouraged the management of ABInBev and International Breweries Plc to continue to sustain the tempo and even raise the bar of the tournament to enhance grassroot football development in Nigeria and all across Africa.

The 2020 edition of Castle Africa 5s which holds in South Africa between 16th to 20th of July will involve teams from Nigeria, Ghana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique, Mauritius, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Uganda, Namibia, Tanzania, Cameroon, Senegal and Ivory Coast. Each of these countries is expected to hold a national playoff to determine its representative to the continental showpiece.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian leg of the tournament to determine the country's representative, Trophy-5- A-side, is to kick-off in a few months time as more interested teams are enjoined to take advantage by registering for participation.

This year's edition of the Trophy 5 -A-Side, organisers say will be more robust as teams from 19 States of the federation are expected to take part to further widen the reach and impact. Also, the Trophy 5-A-Side tournament has also been expanded to include a female tournament.

