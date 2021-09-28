Top 5 tips when choosing the safest online casino in Nigeria

This doesn't come as a surprise, considering the love of Nigerian players for slots and other casino games.

Although Nigeria does not own too many online casinos, as most of them are based off-shore, new online casino platforms are coming out each month.

According to this site, most of the best online casinos in Nigeria are licensed & regulated by a known regulatory body. For an online casino to be safe & reliable for playing, besides the license, there are other indicators as well.

One of the most crucial safety indicators is payment protection, also known as SSL encryption technology, and the banking options available at a casino site.

Now, let's explore the safest online gambling sites in Nigeria for 2021 and see what makes them stand out from the rest. Let's roll!

The safest online casinos in Nigeria

There are plenty of online casinos in Nigeria, but not all of them are safe and secure.

Here are the top 6 of the safest and secure online gambling sites in Nigeria for 2021, and you can use the list to pick up your next best casino!

888 Casino

888 Casino is one of the many top-notch online casinos for Nigerian players. The online gambling site is licensed & regulated by the Malta Gambling Authority, Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, and the UK Gambling Commission.

888 Casino is mostly known for its live betting section, but its casino has also gathered massive popularity over the years.

The casino is one of the safest online casino sites on the Nigerian online gambling market, which is the main reason why 888 Casino is ranked as a top-notch casino.

Speaking of security, the casino uses the latest SSL encryption technology, which protects the player's personal and banking information.

Should players encounter a problem of feeling insecure while playing, the customer support team is available 24/7 for any assistance!

Betway Casino

Betway Casino is another online gambling site that you need to try out.

Betway Casino is among the most recognized real money online casinos that accept players from Nigeria, and it's considered as one of the most trusted online casinos on the Nigerian market.

The casino is ranked as a top-notch, safe, and secure casino with vast experience in the online gambling world.

Nigerian players love to play at Betway Casino because of the bonuses on offer and the security measures.

Everything at the casino is protected by the latest SSL encryption technology, which guarantees the highest level of security.

Mansion Casino

Mansion Casino is yet another member of the elite online casinos family.

The casino is known to accept members from Nigeria and offers them plenty of exciting bonus promotions & online casino games.

Nigerian players love to play at Mansion casino because it's highly ranked as a safe online casino for several reasons.

The biggest reason is the implemented security measures, which deliver the highest security measures of the banking and personal information of the player.

Moreover, the casino's customer support team is always there to assist gamers with any problem they might encounter, even with questions for their security!

Europa Casino

Europa Casino has always been known as one of the safe online casinos for Nigerian players.

Like most online casino sites on the Nigerian market, Europa Casino bolsters a valid online gambling license from the Malta Gaming Authority, marking it as a safe and reliable casino for playing.

Additionally, like all others for the Nigerian market, the casino is using the latest SSL encryption technology, thus providing the highest security protection of their registered players.

Casino Cruise

Casino Cruise is one of the safest and popular online casinos for Nigerian players.

The casino is highly ranked as one of the safest online gambling sites for players from Nigeria to enjoy on.

Cruise Casino is not all about safety & security. Nigerian players love to play here because of the lucrative welcome bonus offers and other attractive promotions.

The casino offers a welcome promotion package of four different deposits, plus a significant number of free spins for newly registered members.

If you're looking for a new online gambling site to play on, you can always check on Casino Cruise and experience a gambling cruise like never before!

22bet Casino

22Bet Casino is widely known on the whole African online gambling market, and so in Nigeria. 22bet Casino is licensed and regulated by Curacao, a regulatory body that guarantees safety and security all across their website.

The casino is favored by many Nigerian gamblers, mostly because of its casino games, promotions, and banking options.

Speaking of promotions, the casino tends to offer a lucrative welcome bonus package for new casino players and welcome promotions for all new online sports bettors.

22bet Casino also offers birthday promotions as well as a unique shop where you can find tons of other interesting casino features!

Safety tips from online casino experts

Before you start playing at any of the safe online casinos in Nigeria, you can always return to this site and check the critical criteria when choosing a casino.

Our reviews on the most secure online casinos for Nigeria can be of great use and will make your choice a lot easier.

Now, let's explore the critical aspect when picking a safe online casino in Nigeria for 2021:

Always pick a reliable online casino

Picking a safe online casino is not that hard, but choosing a reliable online casino can sometimes be challenging.

Many online casinos in Nigeria deem themselves the safest online casino for players, but that can be questionable.

Before you decide to play somewhere, make sure to check if the casino has a reputable or high rating, as it's the best way to determine if the online casino is reliable or not.

Watch out for their online gambling license

One of the most crucial aspects when choosing the safest online casinos in Nigeria, you check if the site holds a valid online gambling license.

This includes an operating license for the site from a regulatory body, such as the Malta Gaming Authority, the UK Gambling Commission, and others.

If one of the online casinos you've chosen doesn't have a gambling license, you can forget about it.

The best safe online casinos are always licensed & regulated by a regulatory body that guarantees safety & security for all registered members.

Never enter sensitive data with no protection

This is another vital aspect when it comes to choosing the safest online casinos in Nigeria.

All online casino sites on the Nigerian market will ask you to enter sensitive information such as name, address, and banking information.

Before you do all of this, you can check if the real money online casino offers some kind of protection.

The best protection out there is the newest SSL encryption technology, which prevents sensitive data from falling into the wrong hands.

You need to check this every time before you look for online casinos in Nigeria.

You should never enter any kind of sensitive data without checking out the online casino site's security measures.

Use strong passwords

Having strong passwords has been in practice for a while now. When you're ready to create an account at any of the safe online casinos in Nigeria, you can type in a strong password with around 15-18 characters.

A strong password is for you to protect your finances from ever being compromised by a third party.

You can also use different alphabets, symbols, and characters that are easy to remember but hard for others to bypass.

You should never set a password with your full name, mobile number, or even address. Think of something unique that only you will remember.

Deposit and withdrawal options in the safest online casino in Nigeria

The safest online casinos in Nigeria are known to be using the latest banking options for both deposits and withdrawals.

At the safest online casinos for 2021, you can find all the modern banking options with the highest security measures.

This includes methods such as cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets.

Below, we have included the most-used payment options in the safest online casinos in Nigeria, which you can use while playing there. Let's take a look!

Credit and debit cards

Credit and debit cards are the oldest banking option in the online gambling industry.

Cards are known to be one of the safest banking methods and are also practical for usage.

It's safe to say that all of the safe online casinos in Nigeria allow payments via credit and debit cards.

The most known cards are Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro, and they all have the same advantages.

The advantages include fast & safe payments, no fees upon deposits or withdrawals, and in some cases even special welcome bonus offers!

E-Wallets

E-wallets are one of the best banking options that you can find in the safest online casinos in Nigeria.

As the name suggests, this option is a virtual wallet, which players can merge with their bank account.

When it comes to using it, you first must create an account at the desired e-wallet and then make sure to link your bank account to it.

The most popular e-wallet that you can find at the safe online casinos in Nigeria are Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz, and in rare online casinos, you can even find PayPal.

Bank Transfers

Just like credit & debit cards, bank transfers are among the oldest banking options in the online gambling industry.

If you choose to use bank transfers at any online casino in Nigeria, make sure to remember that it's the slowest processing option.

The withdrawals from bank transfers are processed from 5 to 10 business days, and this option might charge you a fee from the bank.

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptos are rather new in the online gambling industry, but they're also considered the future of payments.

The most known cryptos nowadays are Bitcoin and Ethereum, and people can use both of them across the market.

It's important to note that not all safe online casino sites in Nigeria have cryptocurrencies on their offer.

Cryptos are known to be the fastest banking option because all deposits and withdrawals are complete instantly.

It's important to note that all crypto transactions are done anonymously, so your name won't appear anywhere on the financial records!

Best Casino Bonuses and Promotions for Nigerian Players

We can't speak for the safest online casinos in Nigeria without mentioning their bonuses and promotional offers.

Nigerian players, like all others, are in love with the bonuses from their online casinos.

As you might already know, the safest real money online casinos in Nigeria offer lucrative promotions of any kind.

Every online gambling venue offers great promotions for their registered members, such as welcome bonuses, free spins, reload rewards, cashback, and in some cases, even no deposit promotion. If you seek more information on the casino bonuses, you should always check the casino's terms and conditions section.

Now, let's see what are the most prominent online casino bonuses that you can find on every safe online casino in Nigeria.

Welcome bonus

Who doesn't love a good welcome bonus?

This promotion is one of the best bonus ever for newly registered players.

At every safe online casino in Nigeria, you can find lucrative bonus promotions of up to 100%, and in rare cases, even more bonus matching in a given casino.

100% up to $100 is the standard, but some gambling houses offer even bigger deposit matches!

In some real money online casinos, the welcome bonus might be constructed with multiple deposit bonuses, with different percentages of deposit matching.

You'll be required to use them in order so you can claim the whole package after the last deposit.

It's important to mention that some welcome packages might reward free spins as well.

Unlike the specific free spins offer that players can use on most of the casino games on the site, this one is available only for specific games.

Each bonus has the name of the game placed on it and the minimum amount of deposit that you're allowed to make.

No deposit promotions

The no deposit bonus is known as the best possible online casino reward in the whole industry.

Since Nigerian gamers love all types of promotions, they're going to be amazed by this one.

As the name suggests, the no deposit bonus is a free bonus that the online casinos tend to give out to their new members.

In rare cases, the deposit-free bonus is available for more players rather than just the new ones.

Sometimes, the no deposit bonus promotion may consist of extra spins for free, which players can later use on all or only specific games from the library.

This bonus means that you can play some of the casino games on the site for a limited amount of time.

Usually, the no deposit bonus is a part of the welcome promotion, and you must use the gift within seven days.

After a week, the casino's operators reserve the right to void all winnings from the account and make the bonus inactive.

Free spins

Free spins enjoy the same popularity among Nigerian players as the no deposit bonus.

This promotion is not just limited to newly registered players, but also for regular players.

Usually, the free spins are a part of the welcome bonus, but there are online casinos that give out regular free spins rewards outside the welcome package.

This promotion can later be used on the most prolific slot titles at the casino.

Cashback

The cashback promotion is yet another interesting reward at the most trusted casinos in Nigeria.

This bonus is often offered to the more experienced players, but it's available for all registered members in some cases.

As the name suggests, the cashback bonus tends to return a specific amount of money to the player, but only if he deposited the previous week.

The returns are calculated with a percentage of the lost bet from the previous week, and sometimes the players are required to contact customer support to claim this reward.

VIP rewards

The safest online casinos in Nigeria are full of bonuses for their VIP-ranked members.

Unlike the other promotions available for all players, the VIP bonuses are only for those who hold a VIP rank at the casino.

The most common VIP rewards are lower wagering requirements, personal assistant, bonus shop, and more free spins.

Since the VIP program is available all across the market, make sure to grab one of the ranks and enjoy unique rewards only for you!

Nigerian online gambling market facts

It's not a secret that the Nigerian online gambling market is one of the most interesting ones in Africa.

As of 2021, the Nigerian market had accumulated around $55 million, which is much more than previous years when the outcome was around $20-25 million.

The sports betting and the online gambling market in Nigeria has experienced a growth of 7%, which is the perfect indicator of how much Nigerians love online entertainment activities.

Since Nigeria is one of the most populated countries in Africa, don't be surprised by the number of gamblers, which goes around 60 million - and that's 30% of the whole population!

The average bet that Nigerians place during the day goes as high as $4.1 on daily sports betting and online casino activities.

This is solid proof of how much Nigerian players want to enjoy while gambling online.

The online casino market in Nigeria is perhaps the perfect place for job opportunities as well.

Since the unemployment rate in Nigeria is a bit high, offshore online casinos are constantly offering jobs in the customer service sphere, which opens many job opportunities.

History of gambling in Nigeria

Nigeria has a rich history of gambling in both forms.

The first Nigerian regulatory act was released back in 1965 as the first form of regulating gambling in the country.

Although there are many laws that regulate both land-based and online gambling, the market was still largely unregulated.

However, things rapidly changed in the 1990s with the release of new laws and regulatory acts.

The National Lottery Commission of Nigeria is the only regulatory body that manages online gambling activities so far.

The main focus of this body is to prevent money laundering and illegal online casino activities.

The biggest brick-and-mortar casinos in Nigeria are located in the capital of Lagos.

Currently, the most known casino resort in the city, and perhaps in the whole country, is the Federal Palace Hotel.

There are a lot of brick-and-mortar casinos based in the capital, and the other known is Excelsior Hotel & Casino.

The Green Lion Casino has always been among the most popular resorts, which never fails to attract a lot of customers.

Best casino games for Nigerian players

Since around 30% of the population loves to gamble at the safest online casinos for some kind of entertainment, this won't be possible without casino games.

Because many top-notch operators are considered trusted online casino sites, the number of games they offer is vast.

At every trusted online casino in Nigeria for 2021, players will find countless popular game categories, ranging from slots, and table games, going all the way to progressive jackpots.

Below, there's a list of the most popular online casino games that Nigerian players can try out while gambling online:

Slots

Every avid player knows that slots are the best game category. No matter where you decide to play, slots will always be there waiting for you, providing unmatched entertainment.

Speaking of slot titles at the safest online casinos in Nigeria, players will find only the most popular ones.

Since many online casinos in the country are powered by industry-leading providers such as Microgaming, NetEnt, and Realtime Gaming, all Nigerian-friendly casinos are full of exciting slots.

There are countless 3-reel and 5-reeled slots, with the most popular one being the themed ones.

The themed slots are based on movies and series, and Nigerian players can't get their eyes off them!

Table games

Table games, also known as classical casino games, are well-accepted by Nigerian gamblers.

For those that are willing to take a break from slots, table games are an excellent substitution.

These games include a few roulettes, baccarat, blackjack, poker titles, and more.

The best table game so far is and will remain as the best ever is roulette. There are a few popular roulette versions, such as the American, French and European roulettes.

Progresssive jackpots

Progressive jackpot games are among the best online casino games in the whole industry - for the sole reason that you can become a millionaire with a single spin!

These games have accumulated huge prizes and the lucky winner will grab it all. Since Nigerian players love to spin some progressives, these types of games can be found all over the Nigerian online gambling market.

FAQ

What is the safest online casino in Nigeria for 2021?

There is no clear answer to this question, as most online casinos in Nigeria are safe for playing.

Perhaps 888 Casino is considered to be the safest one since it's one of the top-notch online gambling sites in the world.

How to find out if the casino is safe or not?

The best way to determine if an online casino is safe or not is to check their gambling license.

All casinos on the Nigerian market must be licensed and regulated by a valid regulatory body.

You can check the license at the bottom of the casino's website or read the terms and conditions.

What are the best bonuses at the best Nigerian online casino sites?

The best promotions that you can find at Nigerian online gambling sites are the welcome package, free spins, cashback, and sometimes a no deposit bonus.

Always make sure to check the promotion before you decide to play at one of the Nigerian-friendly casinos on the market.

What baking options are available?

You can find the most reliable banking options, no matter where you choose to play.

All online casinos on the Nigerian market use cards, e-wallet, bank transfers, while some have implemented cryptocurrency as well.

Are the safest online casinos in Nigeria using SSL encryption technology?

Yes, of course. The online casinos on our list all have the latest SSL encryption technology, which guarantees all banking and personal information won't fall into the wrong hands.

Is online gambling legal in Nigeria?

Online gambling in Nigeria is both legal and illegal. There are few laws out there that regular gambling activities and players are forbidden to play at online casinos based within the country.

However, they're allowed to play at any offshore-based casino that accepts players from Nigeria.

Which body regulates gambling in Nigeria?

The entire gambling sector, both online and physical, is regulated by the National Lottery Commission of Nigeria, which aims to prevent money laundering and illegal gambling.