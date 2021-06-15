RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Top 5 Golf Courses in Nigeria

Though played at a slower pace than football or cricket, golf is becoming one of the world’s most popular sports.

Top 5 Golf Courses in Nigeria.

In addition to highlighting a player’s technical skill, golf is also an international sport, with players hailing from around the globe.

Recently, Japanese pro Hideki Matsuyama won a green jacket at the Masters Tournament in the US. Matsuyama became the first East Asian-born player to take a major event in the US, marking one of the sport’s most exciting aspects: international appeal.

At the moment, Nigerian player Georgia Oboh is making her own impressions in the sport. Though she’s yet to feature in golf betting odds from major sportsbooks or the Golf World Rankings, she’s quickly climbing through England’s LPGA system since going pro in 2018.

But even locally, Nigerians have access to a range of incredible golf courses to try their hand at the sport themselves. Let’s take a look at the country’s finest clubs and courses.

Onireke

Ibadan Golf Club is one of the longest-running establishments in Nigeria, as it opened in 1990. Ibadan offers a wide range of services for those looking to learn how to golf or impress their friends with a trip to the stunning greens. The club also hosts tournaments, which are the perfect place to showcase skills against local rivals.

Ondo

This 140-acre golf resort makes it the largest course in the country. The facilities are state-of-the-art, with a driving range, training area, and an 18-hole course. In addition to the golf course, the club also offers nature tours, dining experiences, and overnight stays. Be sure to follow the course on social media, as Smoking Hills has plans to expand its offerings soon.

Lagos

Located within city limits, Ikoyi Club is one of the most accessible private clubs for locals. Those who manage to join the 10,000-plus members will have access to multi-purpose areas that are great for learning golf basics, as well as other amenities like a bar, lounge, and restaurant.

Top 5 Golf Courses in Nigeria.

Abuja

This course also functions as a tourist destination. Located close to the Presidential Villa, international golfers come from around the world to check out one of Africa’s greatest courses. In addition to stunning greens, there’s also a clubhouse, bar, restaurant, and areas for observing nature.

Uyo

Similar to IBB International Golf and Country Club, Le Meridien is designed to attract and welcome traveling golfers to Nigeria’s stunning landscapes and top-notch greens. Le Meridien also offers a range of five-star amenities, from currency exchange to shuttle pickups from Akwa Ibom Airport and a banquet center.

Top 5 Golf Courses in Nigeria

