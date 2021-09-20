Top 4 sports for South African bettors

In the past, placing a bet on a match meant being at the site of the contest or a specific betting hall off-site.

This has become a relic of a bygone era with the development of sports betting online.

These days the watching and the betting are sometimes even done from the same websites!

Those looking to place sports bets in South Africa have a number of reputable sites to choose from when placing their bets online.

In addition to a number of sites, there are also plenty of different sports to consider when betting.

With a little help from Africa-Bet, we compiled a list of the most popular sports for South Africans to wager on.

Soccer

Soccer is one of the most global sports in the world. Just about every country on the planet has a league and the world’s most popular leagues have viewers who tune in from all across the globe.

South Africa is no different, with a number of exciting domestic leagues to bet on throughout the year.

Additionally, there are huge international tournaments such as the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bets can be made on these competitions in a number of different ways.

Most sports books will allow simple bets to be placed on who will win a match but some will offer other options for betting.

There are a number of other events that draw bets including predicting the number of goals scored, predicting the next goal scorer, and many more.

Competitions around the world, such as the Premier League, La Liga, and the Champions League, are also extremely popular when it comes to African bettors.

Cricket

Few sports are able to transcend the South African population more so than cricket.

It is an incredibly popular sport in South Africa, with action taking place around the globe and at all levels of play.

The South African national team often plays test, ODI, and T20 matches throughout the year.

Africa-bet.com has seen a significant increase in the volume of cricket wagers on international matches in the past few years.

Many in the sports betting industry believe the introduction of more international matches is the reason.

Bets can be placed on the team that will win the match, as well as the players that will score the most runs and take the most wickets.

Among the other competitions that are very popular with South African gamblers are the Indian Premier League and T20 World Cup.

The prior mentioned event is one of the top sports in India, as well as Africa, when it comes to making wagers.

With leading sportsbooks in South Africa offering a wide selection of markets.

However, the top online sports betting sites in Africa ensure that players can make wagers while adhering to the betting laws in the country for sports betting.

Rugby

The reigning Rugby Union world champion is South Africa, which means that it should come as little surprise that bettors love to bet on the sport.

The World Cup, which is held every four years, is the most popular of the events that takes place, while other huge international fixtures against New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, and the British & Irish Lions also have a wide selection of betting markets for customers.

Bets can be placed on the full time result, as well as the player that will score the first try.

All of the leading sports betting sites in South Africa will accept rugby union bets on the domestic leagues that have South African teams involved too, including Super Rugby, United Rugby Championship, and the Currie Cup, which was won by the Blue Bulls in 2021. It is also important to note that women’s rugby is gaining significant acceptance in Africa as well.

Horse Racing

Few sports boast more popularity around the globe than horse racing, as huge Group 1 races attract even those that aren’t massive fans of the sport to make wagers.

There are 30 Group 1 races that take place in South Africa throughout the year, with the most lucrative being the Durban July, which is run annually in, you guessed it, July!

This race is part of the featured turf meeting of the season at Greyville.

However, the most popular Group 1 race of the season is the South African Derby, where the best three-year-olds in training in South Africa compete for Group 1 glory.

The most recent winner of the race was Mamoos in 2021.

However, the leading sites from around the world, including sports betting India sites, allow bets on this featured Group 1.

South African sportsbooks also enable bets to be made on some of the biggest races from around the world.

That means that bets can be made in South Africa for well known American races, such as the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, while wagers can also be made on popular British races, such as the Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Therefore, African bettors can have a comprehensive experience making wagers on all horse racing action throughout the year.