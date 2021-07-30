Tokyo Olympic Games: Small wins and lots of heartbreaks for Team Nigeria

More than seven days into the Olympics, Team Nigeria has only managed very few wins at the time of this writing.

Tennis

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 (Day 6), veteran tennis star Quadri Aruna was knocked out of the Olympic Games following a surprising 4-2 loss to Gustavo Tsuboi from Brazil.

Aruna started strongly and won the first game, but his Brazilian opponent fought back and won the next two games.

Team Nigeria captain levelled the score at 2-2 before losing the next two games.

The loss was the end of the road for Aruna, who remains the only African to reach the quarterfinals of the Olympics.

Badminton

On the same Tuesday, there were two losses for Team Nigeria in Badminton.

Team Nigeria’s representatives in the Badminton event have also been eliminated following a 2-0 loss to Russia in the Men’s Doubles.

Godwin Olofua and Anuoluwapo lost in two straight sets to a more rated Russian duo.

Dorcas Adesokan, Nigeria and Africa’s sole representative in the Women’s Singles event, lost 2-0 to South Korea’s representative.

That was her second loss in the Olympics after a defeat against a Spanish opponent in her first group game.

Swimming

Team Nigeria got a win in swimming through Habibat Abiola Ogunbanwo, who won Heat 1 of Women’s 100m Freestyle in the Swimming event.

17-year-old Ogunbanwo also got a new National Record with her time of 59. 74s, making her the first Nigerian woman ever to swim under the one minute mark in this event.

The last record of 1.00.50 set by Ngozi Monu stood for 14 years according to Making of Champions.

Despite her win in one of the Heats, Ogunbanwo finished 48th in an overall ranking from the six heats and could not get a place in the semifinal stage.

Athletics

Team Nigeria got a win in the Women’s 100m heat where the National Sports Festival double champion Grace Nwokocha ran a new lifetime’s best of 11.000s to finish third to secure automatic qualification to the semifinals.

She didn’t have a quick start off the blocks but got enough stride late in the race to finish third. She has to sort out her starting to get any chance of qualifying for the finals.

In another heat, Nigerian legend Blessing Okagbare won with a time of 11.05. She had a good start off the block but slowed down before the ribbon.

Other news

Nigeria’s basketball teams D’Tigers and D'Tigress lost their respective games at the ongoing Olympics.

D’Tigress lost to the United States in their first game and will face Italy in the second while D’Tigers lost suffered a second consecutive loss, this time to Germany.