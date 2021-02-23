The world is in prayers for golf legend Tiger Woods who has been hospitalised after suffering some injuries in a car crash on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department, Woods sustained 'major damage' and has been hospitalised.

His agent in a statement said Woods, the sole occupant, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics, and suffered 'multiple leg injuries;.

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," said Mark Steinberg.

Woods was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The roll-over crash near Los Angeles did not involve any other vehicles. Television images showed the car lying on a patch of grass off the road, with its hood badly damaged.

Celebrity website TMZ, reported that the 45-year-old Woods was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club.

Woods, one of the most successful golfers of all time, has won 15 major golf championships.

He recently underwent his fifth back surgery, and said he was uncertain if he will be able to play at the upcoming Masters, which he last won in 2019.