Esports is a growing phenomenon today and Nigeria has bought into it.

Earlier on in the year, the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare gave the official government nod to esports, by declaring it a national sport and acknowledging its potential and place among Nigeria’s youth as well as the potential positive impact on the Nigerian economy as a whole.

TECNO Partners with LXG Esports and Embassy of France in Nigeria on esports tournament

Esports activities in Nigeria has seen a rise and this event in an indication of the attention esports is now commanding in Nigeria.

The LAN event was titled ‘Legends Extraordinary Club Open – LECO’ and TECNO joined hands to make it run as smoothly as possible by sponsoring the mobile phones used for the games.

Speaking about the event, Jesse Oguntimehin, PR & Strategic Partnership Manager TECNO said;

“One of the strong suits of the TECNO smartphones is how suitable they are for gaming. TECNO users get a lag-free gaming experience. Core gaming features like a magic button that can be used as fire key in arcade/shooting games, a specific PUBG related Intelligent scheduling of system resources to ensure a high quality PUBG game experience and a Screen Off Gaming Mode that saves more than 50% of the power makes TECNO the perfect brand to partner with for such an event.”

The event, which was also endorsed by global Esports bodies within and beyond Africa including Esports Nigeria, Esports Federation of Africa (ESFA) and World Esports Consortium (WESCO), was a smooth and exciting success.

It is indeed a new dawn in Nigeria esports.

