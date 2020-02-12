Team Nigeria won a total of 14 medals at the 2020 African Wrestling Championship where Blessing Oborududu won her 10th title

Nigeria finished second on the medals’ table of the two-day championship that ended on Sunday kicked off on Sunday, February, 9.

The highlight of Team Nigeria’s performance in Algiers is Oborududu who won her 10th African title.

She defeated Rihem Ayari of Tunisi emphatically by 10-0 superiority win in the final after she had brushed aside Mona Ahmed of Egypt 10-0 via superiority in just a minute in her semi-final match.

The reigning Commonwealth champion who is the most successful Nigeria female wrestler has now moved up to No. 2 in the United World Wrestling (UWW). ranking in the 68kg category with 48 points.

Blessing Oborodudu won her 10th African Wrestling Championship (Twitter/wrestlingngr) Twitter

“Today is one of the happiest days of my life not only because I won my 10th title but I am ranked world number 2. For years, I have been working tirelessly to become a better wrestler and the past two years have been wonderful,” she told aclsports.com.

Other wins

In other wins, two-time Commonwealth champion Odunayo Adekuoroye won a gold medal in the 57kg category.

Other Nigerian gold medal winners include Mercy Genesis (50kg), Esther Kolawole (55kg), Bisola Makanjuola (59kg) and Hannah Rueben (65kg).

Bose Samuel (53kg), Aminat Adeniyi (62kg), Sunmisola Balogun (72kg) and Blessing Onyebuchi (76kg) all won silver medals.

Nigerian won just one gold medal in the men’s category where Ogbonna John finished first in the 74kg category (Freestyle).

Amas Daniel won silver in the 65kg category of Men’s Freestyle which Ekerekeme Agiomore (92kg) and Soso Tamarau (97) won bronze medals.