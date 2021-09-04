Just before the 2020 Paralympic came to an end, Team Nigeria grabbed another Golden Medal as Flora Ugwunwa finished first in the women’s F54 Javelin event on Saturday.
Team Nigeria grabs another Gold Medal as Flora Ugwunwa finishes first in a Javelin event
Team Nigeria finishes the Paralympics with 10 medals!
Ugwunwa threw a Season’s Best of 19.39m -on her fifth attempt- which was the highest on the day to defend her Paralympic crown.
She was the last of the field to compete but held her nerves to throw 19.39, more than everyone.
With this win, she continues her Gold Medal streak in this event after winning Gold on her debut in Rio 2016.
Her Gold Medal also brought Team Nigeria’s medal count to 10.
Nigeria won more medals in Powerlifting with six (three Gold Medals, one Silver Medal and two Bronze Medals).
In athletics, Nigeria got three medals-one Gold Medal and two Bronze Medals.
The other medal, a Bronze Medal, came in the Table Tennis event.
