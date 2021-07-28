Star Lager Beer partners Nigeria Olympic Committee to support Team Nigeria in Olympic games Tokyo 2020

Speaking on the partnership, Kehinde Kadiri, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc., said, “Star has over the years identified and continues to identify with the Nigerian passion for sports, as well as the desire and expectation for more groundbreaking feats by the Nigerian teams.

"We are delighted to be partnering with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) to celebrate this true passion that is fueled by patriotism, resilience and desire for victory, at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

Describing the groundbreaking nature of the partnership, the Senior Brand Manager, Olaoluwa Babalola stated, “This strategic partnership that we are announcing today is very significant, not only because of what Team Nigeria aims to achieve, but also because of what is in it for the fans and supporters of Nigerian sports. The benefits of having Star as the official alcoholic brand of Team Nigeria respectively will ultimately support Team Nigeria to success.”

With the kick off of the partnership, Star, Nigeria’s most iconic lager beer, becomes the Official Alcoholic Beverage of Team Nigeria. The brand will be providing support to athletes and coaching crews, as well as premium enjoyment to passionate fans that will be cheering Team Nigeria during and after their events.

Team Nigeria includes athletes across track and field events, water sports, and weightlifting and will be led by renowned record breakers, led by the flag bearer Odunayo Adekuoroye and Captain Aruna Quadri.

The individual teams also consist of exceptional athletes, including the Nigerian basketball team “D’Tigers“, who have given the nation renewed hope due to their recent performances in their exhibition games leading up to Tokyo 2020.

The track and field team, responsible for 13 out of the 25 medals and 2 out of the 3 gold medals the country has won in past Olympic Games, features superstar athletes like the fastest girl in Nigeria, Grace Nwokocha Nzubechi; Olympics and World Championship medalist, Blessing Okagbare and Nigerian triple jump record holder, Ruth Usoro to name a few.

Nigerian Breweries, makers of Star, is a Heineken operating company. Since the first STAR lager beer bottle rolled out of the bottling lines in the Lagos brewery in 1949, the Star lager brand has been a premium market leader and was listed by the African Business magazine in its 100 Most Admired African Brands in 2015.