Sports Minister says the athlete who complained about having only one kit at the Olympics embarrassed Nigeria

Steve Dede

Dare said all Team Nigeria athletes were given more than one kit for the Olympics.

Sunday Dare says Chukwuebuka Enekwechi embarrassed Nigeria
Sunday Dare says Chukwuebuka Enekwechi embarrassed Nigeria

Nigeria’s minister of sports Sunday Dare has accused the athlete who complained of having only one kit for the Tokyo Olympics of doing it to embarrass the country.

During the Olympics, Nigeria’s representative at the Shot Put event, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi revealed that he was only given one kit for the Games.

After qualifying for the final of the Shot Put event, Big Chuk, as he is fondly called took to his TikTok to share a video of himself washing his kit.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi claimed he was given only one kit during the Olympics to cause a media storm(TikTok)
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi claimed he was given only one kit during the Olympics to cause a media storm(TikTok)

“When you made the Olympic Finals but you only have one jersey,” he wrote on the video, which caused an uproar on social media.

In a post in a National Daily, Dare said that every Team Nigeria athlete was given a nine-item backpack for the Games and that Big Chuck did the video to embarrass Nigeria.

The Tik Tok video on the issue was an attempt to create a media frenzy to embarrass Nigeria,” he said.

In his 25-point list, the minister gave his side of the story concerning some controversial moments in the Olympics for Team Nigeria.

About the 10 Nigerian athletes who were suspended from the Games for not undergoing enough testing for the Olympics, the minister said they tried to appeal without success.

He accepted some responsibility for that mishap and said he has apologised to the athletes and ordered a full investigation.

The minister, however, refused to go into details about the failed Puma kit deal but said he had demanded a proper investigation into the matter.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

