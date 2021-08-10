During the Olympics, Nigeria’s representative at the Shot Put event, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi revealed that he was only given one kit for the Games.

After qualifying for the final of the Shot Put event, Big Chuk, as he is fondly called took to his TikTok to share a video of himself washing his kit.

“When you made the Olympic Finals but you only have one jersey,” he wrote on the video, which caused an uproar on social media.

In a post in a National Daily, Dare said that every Team Nigeria athlete was given a nine-item backpack for the Games and that Big Chuck did the video to embarrass Nigeria.

“The Tik Tok video on the issue was an attempt to create a media frenzy to embarrass Nigeria,” he said.

In his 25-point list, the minister gave his side of the story concerning some controversial moments in the Olympics for Team Nigeria.

About the 10 Nigerian athletes who were suspended from the Games for not undergoing enough testing for the Olympics, the minister said they tried to appeal without success.

He accepted some responsibility for that mishap and said he has apologised to the athletes and ordered a full investigation.