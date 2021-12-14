Sony to release new PlayStation 5 Console and DualSense colours in 2022

Well, to be honest, it's a bit big in size coupled with some weird curves.

If you wanted to be fair to its appearance, it actually looks like this enormous wireless internet router with some odd colour accents.

Google

One would think Sony would at least give gaming fans the option of color variety, at least with the DualSense stuck in the Mucky Fingerprint White color.

“You can have your PlayStation 5 in any colour you like, as long as it’s contrasting glossy white on a dark shell,” Sony said in a statement.

However, enterprise companies started patronizing some third-party PlayStation 5 faceplates to market, so that people could actually mix it up.

Sony also took issue with this and started sending cease and desist letters to those involved, lest they face legal problems with the Japanese video gaming company.

This move by Sony only meant that they really love the look of the PS5 and they are obviously very insistent it will always look that way, regardless of public opinion or they had plans to bring in their own faceplates, which would be strictly exclusive of any third parties.

Apparently it’s the second possibility that's actually playing out now.

Sony just announced its official PlayStation 5 console colours – colour-changing faceplates, by any other name – in five colours. They include: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, Cosmic Red, Midnight Black.

Google

Furthermore, In addition to these coloured PS5 faceplates, DualSense controllers will also be brought out in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple.