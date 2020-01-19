Nigerian MMA fighter Sodiq Yusuff on Saturday, January 18, 2020 (early hours of Sunday, January 19, Nigerian time) beat his American opponent in Andre Fille at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to get his fourth straight win in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

In one of the undercard fights for UFC 246, Yusuff came out tops in the fight with his impressive boxing and wrestling skills to get a unanimous 29-28 scores.

Sodiq Yussuf and Andre Fille squared up in an entertaining fight at the UFC 246 (mmajunkie) Twitter

With his win in UFC246, Yusuff now has four straight wins in the featherweight division of the UFC. In his professional career, he now has 11 wins and one loss.

The 26-year-old fighting MMA professionally in 2016 and fought in several competitions before his UFC debut in December 2018.

Born in Nigeria and brought up in Ikorodu, Lagos, Yusuf relocated to the United States when he was nine.

In one of his post-match interviews, the 26-year-old fighter said he will be pleased to get the $50, 000 prize money for the Fight of the Night which will go a long way in helping his family back home in Nigeria.

“I keep telling people, 50k in the United States and 50k in Nigeria are two different things,” Yusuff told UFC reporter Aaron Bronsteter.

“That could change a whole lot for a lot of people and I would really really appreciate that money. It can help not just my immediate family but their families as well.

“We just recently became citizens and we are trying to file for my big brother and big sister to come over here so that money will go a long way towards doing all of that.”

Yusuff is another Nigerian-born fighter in the UFC and he wishes to follow in the footsteps of his other more successful compatriots Israel Adesanya (Middleweight champion) and Kamaru Usman (Welterweight champion).

In his post-match interview with UFC president Dana White, Yusuff spoke Yoruba while sending a message to Nigerians not to worry that he will follow the footsteps of the other Nigerians in the UFC, Adesanya and Usman in getting a UFC belt.

Usman was present at the fight.