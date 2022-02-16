Tennis:

Tennis icon Rafael Nadal finishes second in golf tournament

The tennis great swapped his favourite clay for the lush green.

Rafael Nadal finished second at the just concluded Balearic Mid-Amateur Golf Championship
Rafael Nadal is unarguably one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Following his victory at the Australian Open earlier in the year, he surpassed Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the rankings of Most Grand Slam tournament titles (21).

Nadal has never hidden his passion for golf. In an interview at the Australian Open, he explained that he maintains his tennis form with his golf.

The Spanish tennis player is even ranked second at Club Aucanada, a Spanish golf club located near Mallorca.

The Spaniard however has shown that he is truly a jack of many trades.

Nadal at another golf tournament in 2016 IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

Nadal played in the Balearic Mid-Amateur Golf Championship, an event that boasts around a hundred non-professional golfers.

Nadal was hoping to show his excellent qualities in golf and he did just that.

Nadal who was representing Club Son Servera eventually finished second with a total of 151 hits.

Maybe it's not time yet for Rafa to hang up the racquet Rafa!

