Pulse Picks: Best dressed male athletes of 2021

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Revealing Pulse Sports pick for 10 of the most fashionable male athletes in 2021.

Check out the best outfits rocked by male sports athletes of 2021
Check out the best outfits rocked by male sports athletes of 2021

Drip Kings and Swagg - all through 2021, we've had some amazing outfits on display from the biggest names in sport. We certainly are no Fashion Police or anything of the sort but we are surely fans of unique style, taste and stunners. From designer clothing to luxury accessories.

Recommended articles

In no particular order, here's our pick for the best dressed male athletes of the calendar year.

1 Jalen Green - Houston Rockets Basketball Player

Jalen Green
Jalen Green British GQ

2 Odell Beckham .Jr - NFL Player

Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr Instagram

3 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes Formula 1 Driver

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton Instagram

4 Karim Benzema - Real Madrid Footballer

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema Instagram

5 Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics Basketballer

Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum Instagram

6 Memphis Depay - Fc Barcelona Footballer

Memphis Depay
Memphis Depay Instagram

7 Presnel Kimpembe - PSG Footballer

Presnel Kimpembe
Presnel Kimpembe Instagram

8 Russell Westbrook - LA Lakers Basketball Player

Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook Instagram

9 Jordan Clarksons - Utah Jazz Basketballer

Jordan Clarksons
Jordan Clarksons Instagram

10 Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich Footballer

Kingsley Coman
Kingsley Coman Instagram

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

Recommended articles

COMMENT: Jose Peseiro – Matters arising from appointment of new Super Eagles coach

COMMENT: Jose Peseiro – Matters arising from appointment of new Super Eagles coach

Chelsea announce £145.6m loss despite Champions League success

Chelsea announce £145.6m loss despite Champions League success

Why Ademola Lookman is missing from Super Eagles AFCON list - NFF explains

Why Ademola Lookman is missing from Super Eagles AFCON list - NFF explains

Pulse Picks: Best dressed male athletes of 2021

Pulse Picks: Best dressed male athletes of 2021

NBA: Irving's COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy risks undermining his reputation

NBA: Irving's COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy risks undermining his reputation

Man City's Foden promises no let-up in title pursuit

Man City's Foden promises no let-up in title pursuit

Trending

"Being 100% honest, I can't guarantee it" - Rafael Nadal not confident of playing in the Australia Open

Spain's Rafael Nadal is unsure if he will participate in Melbourne next month

NBA: LeBron humbled to surpass Kobe Christmas record

Australian Open: Uncertainty once again surrounds Novak Djokovic's involvement

Novak Djokovic participation at the 2022 Australian Open remains uncertain.

Iheanacho debuts in Pulse's FIFA 22 Team Of The Weekend.

FIFA 22 Cover (Google)