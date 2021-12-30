Drip Kings and Swagg - all through 2021, we've had some amazing outfits on display from the biggest names in sport. We certainly are no Fashion Police or anything of the sort but we are surely fans of unique style, taste and stunners. From designer clothing to luxury accessories.
Pulse Picks: Best dressed male athletes of 2021
Revealing Pulse Sports pick for 10 of the most fashionable male athletes in 2021.
In no particular order, here's our pick for the best dressed male athletes of the calendar year.
1 Jalen Green - Houston Rockets Basketball Player
2 Odell Beckham .Jr - NFL Player
3 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes Formula 1 Driver
4 Karim Benzema - Real Madrid Footballer
5 Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics Basketballer
6 Memphis Depay - Fc Barcelona Footballer
7 Presnel Kimpembe - PSG Footballer
8 Russell Westbrook - LA Lakers Basketball Player
9 Jordan Clarksons - Utah Jazz Basketballer
10 Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich Footballer