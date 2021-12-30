Pulse Picks: Best dressed female athletes of 2021

David Ben
Revealing Pulse Sports pick for 10 of the most fashionable female athletes in 2021.

Peep the stylish outfits rocked by popular female athletes in 2021

Drip Queens and Glam - 2021 served us cocktails of true style in the female world of sports. Whether it was a pre-game or just a regular step out.

The quality of brand styling and beautiful colours effortlessly combined to stun our eyes can't be talked about enough in 2021.

It was truly plenty!

The female athletes in sports were bold regardless of how exhausting some parts of the year were and still served us a chuck-load of style majorly, rocking the biggest names from exquisite designer clothing and accessories in the world.

We reveal our top picks for the best-dressed female athletes of the calendar year.

1 Serena Williams - Tennis Legend

Serena Williams
Serena Williams Instagram

2 Simone Biles - Team U.S.A gymnast

Simone Biles
Simone Biles Instagram

3 Jordin Canada - WNBA player

Jordin Canada
Jordin Canada Instagram

4 Megan Rapinoe - U.S.A Women's footballer

Megan Rapinoe
Megan Rapinoe Instagram

5 Diamond DaShields - WNBA player

Diamond DaShield
Diamond DaShield Instagram

6 Nneka Ogwumike - WNBA player

Nneka Ogwumike
Nneka Ogwumike Instagram

7 Didi Rich - WNBA player

Didi Rich
Didi Rich Instagram

8 Te'a Cooper - WNBA player

Te'a Cooper
Te'a Cooper Instagram

9 Elizabeth Cambage - WNBA player

Elizabeth Cambage
Elizabeth Cambage Instagram

10 DiJonai Carrington - WNBA player

DiJonai Carrington
DiJonai Carrington Instagram

So there you have it guys - Our picks for the female sports athletes who slew 2021 with their fashion style.

Do you think there's any female athlete we missed? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

