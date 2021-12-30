Drip Queens and Glam - 2021 served us cocktails of true style in the female world of sports. Whether it was a pre-game or just a regular step out.
Pulse Picks: Best dressed female athletes of 2021
Revealing Pulse Sports pick for 10 of the most fashionable female athletes in 2021.
The quality of brand styling and beautiful colours effortlessly combined to stun our eyes can't be talked about enough in 2021.
It was truly plenty!
The female athletes in sports were bold regardless of how exhausting some parts of the year were and still served us a chuck-load of style majorly, rocking the biggest names from exquisite designer clothing and accessories in the world.
We reveal our top picks for the best-dressed female athletes of the calendar year.
1 Serena Williams - Tennis Legend
2 Simone Biles - Team U.S.A gymnast
3 Jordin Canada - WNBA player
4 Megan Rapinoe - U.S.A Women's footballer
5 Diamond DaShields - WNBA player
6 Nneka Ogwumike - WNBA player
7 Didi Rich - WNBA player
8 Te'a Cooper - WNBA player
9 Elizabeth Cambage - WNBA player
10 DiJonai Carrington - WNBA player
So there you have it guys - Our picks for the female sports athletes who slew 2021 with their fashion style.
Do you think there's any female athlete we missed? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.