Pulse FIFA 22 Team Of The Weekend

GK - Adam Davies (Stoke City)

DEF - Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

Inter Milan won their matchweek 16 Serie A clash against AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico scoring 3 unreplied goals in the process. But Alessandro Bastoni was brilliant at the heart of Inter's defense.

The 22 year old defender had a staggering 92% pass accuracy and won all of his aerial and ground duels as per Sofascore.

Bastoni was rock solid at the back as he also made 3 clearances and 2 successful tackles as he wasn't even dribbled past in the entire game repelling the Roma attack succesfully . Such a solid performance is every reason why Bastoni makes it our Team Of This Weekend.

DEF - Eder Militao (Real Madrid Fc)

Real Madrid continued their resurgence in the Spanish La Liga summit with another convincing win against Real Sociedad away from the Santiago Bernabeu making it 5 consecutive league wins in a row and Eder Militao put in a very solid performance at the back for the Los Blancos.

As per Sofascore, the Brazilian centre back made 10 clearances, 5 tackles and was never dribbled winning 6 out of his 9 duels and 3 of his 4 aerial duels as well, helping the Galacticos go 8 points clear on the La Liga standings.

With a performance like this on the night, Eder Militao makes it to our Team Of The Week.

MID - Tosin Aiyegun (Zurich FC)

The 23 year old Nigerian International was super impressive for his Switzerland club Zurich FC this weekend in their week 16 fixture against Lugano FC.

Even though he managed 56 minutes on the pitch, the attacking midfielder bagged 2 goals and an assist to help his side extend their lead at the top of the Swiss Super league to 5 Points.

He was able able to complete 3 of his 4 ground duels and won all of his aerial duels.

Not everyone can do so much in that amount of time on the pitch but this man certainly makes it into our Team Of The Week.

MID - Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Manchester City once again came out victorious in their match week 15 Premier league fixture against Premier league returnees, Watford FC.

The Cityzens defeated the Hornets by 3 goals to nil at Vicarage Road and Bernardo Silva was instrumental in ensuring that result scoring 2 brilliant goals and ultimately ensuring City return to the top of the Premier league summit after Chelsea's loss to West Ham earlier at the weekend.

The Portuguese midfielder also won 5 out his 7 duels and has been in sensational form for the Sky Blue outfit since this season and will look continue in that vein heading into their mid week Champions league fixture.

You can argue his job as a midfielder if you want to but one thing you can't argue is his justification for making it into our Team Of The Week.

MID - Angel Mena (Leon FC)

Mexican side, Club Leon came out of their match week 17 fixture with a hard fought 2-1 win against 4th placed Tigres FC after going behind in the early stages of the game.

33 year old Angel Mena was the star of the show as the experienced midfielder bagged the 2 goals scored by the home side winning all of his aerial duels and 7 out of his 12 ground duels as well as completing 3 out of his 5 dribbles attempted as per Sofascore and ultimately helping Leon overtake Tigres FC for 3rd position on the Liga MX, Apertura summit.

Such individual brilliance to inspire comebacks like this surely is a reason for this man to make it into our Team Of The Week.

ST - Martin Terrier (Rennes)

Matchweek 17 in the French Ligue 1 saw Rennes impress emphatically in their 5-0 thrashing of Saint- Etienne on Sunday afternoon.

In form striker Martin Terrier was instrumental to that victory scoring a hat-trick on the day. The 24 year old French striker was on the pitch for 63 mins and managed to win 5 out of his 8 ground duels and ultimately winning the Man Of The Match award.

For being the Ligue 1 player of the weekend, Terrier makes it to our Team Of The Weekend.

ST - Patrick Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Bayer Leverkusen were the biggest winners in the Bundseliga matchweek 14 fixtures. They demolished relegation threatened Greuther Furth an incredible 7 goals to 1.

Man of the match, Patrick Schick scored 4 goals and created an assist to sum up an incredible outing for the red and black outfit helping them improve their goal difference as they maintained their 3rd position on the league table and 4 points clear off 4th placed Hoffenheim.

The 23 year old Czech international has now scored 12 goals in his 11 league games for Leverkusen and is only second to Lewandowski on the Bundesliga scoring charts.

The Bundesliga Player of matchweek 14 hence, makes it into our Team Of The Weekend.

ST - Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Who is the best striker in the world again ?

Match week 14 witnessed one of the most exciting Klassikers in recent times as league leaders Bayern Munich faced Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park.

For this man, he lives for scoring goals. Lewandowski was at his usual best as the ''Cold Assassin'' completed won 7 out of his 11 ground duels as well completing all 5 of his attempted dribbles scoring 2 goals in the process, taking his goal tally in the league to 16 goals in 14 games and equally ensuring Bayern extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.