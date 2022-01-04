Pulse FIFA 22 Team of the Weekend

Lots of top performances all around but only 11 players could make it to our opening series of our FIFA 22 Team Of The Week as we reveal the top performers from this past weekend.

GK - Pedro Silva (Vizela Fc)

Pulse Sports

Vizela began their 2022 with a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Belenenses SAD in matchweek 16 of the Portuguese Primera Liga, Goalkeeper Pedro Silva was incredible in helping his side keep a clean sheet in the game.

The 24 year old Portuguese made an impressive 7 saves with 4 saves coming from inside the box including 2 punches as well.

He also managed to win all his aerial and ground duels as well. An impressive outing from the young stopper makes his debut in goal for our Team Of The Weekend.

DEF - Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pulse Sports

Tottenham began their New Year with a hard-fought win over Watford FC 1-0 away at Vicarage road.

Davinson Sanchez was the hero for Spurs as he scored just minutes into full time. The 25-year-old Ecuador defender made 2 interceptions, 3 clearances and wasn't dribbled past the entire match as per Sofascore.

The win for Spurs now puts more pressure on the race for top 4 in the English Premier League this season. Sanchez's impressive outing sees him start in defense for our New Year's Team Of The Weekend.

DEF - Javi Galan (Celta Vigo)

Pulse Sports

Celta Vigo pulled off a shock 2-0 win away at 3rd placed Real Betis in matchweek 19 of the Spanish La Liga.

27-year-old Spanish defender, Javi Galan was in superb form all game for the away side making 4 clearances and blocking 2 shots.

He also made 2 interceptions and an incredible 7 tackles as he helped ensure his side began the New Year with a clean sheet. Galan completed 4 out of his 6 attempted dribbles and won all of his aerial duels.

With such impressive performances, the Celta Vigo makes it to our defense pick of the weekend.

DEF - Gerard Pique (Fc Barcelona)

Pulse Sports

Fc Barcelona managed a 1-0 win away at Mallorca in the Spanish La Liga over the weekend.

The injury-hit Catalan side secured a win as their chase for European positions continue in the summit. Veteran defender, Gerard Pique was incredible in that fixture.

The 34-year-old was Captain on the night as he led his team to the victory making 5 clearances and blocking 4 shots.

He also won 7 out of his 9 aerial duels and all 4 of his ground duels. Pique was also not dribbled past in the entire game.

An all-around performance from the experienced defender sees him complete our defense pick of the weekend.

MID - Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton Hove Albion)

Pulse Sports

Brighton Hove Albion won 3-2 away at Everton to begin their New Year in their match week 19 Premier League fixture.

Alexis Mac Allister was unarguably the best player on the pitch in that fixture.

The 23-year-old Argentinian midfielder put in a mammoth performance scoring 2 goals for Brighton, laying 3 key passes, and making 5 tackles as well.

Mac Allister's midfield performances in that fixture earn him a debut in our midfield pick over the weekend.

MID - Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United)

Futbin

Adelaide United thrashed Welington Phoenix 4-0 in match-week 6 of the A-League.

30-year-old midfielder Craig Goodwin was massive for the home side.

The experienced Australian scored 2 goals and created 1 assist for his side, winning 5 out of his 7 ground duels, completing 2 out of his 3 attempted dribbles as well as recording a staggering 90% pass accuracy in the game.

Excellent is what we would call this man's performance on the day and rightly debuts in our Team Of The Weekend.

MID - Manuel Lanzini (West Ham)

Futbin

5th placed West Ham kicked off the New Year with a 3-2 win away at Crystal Palace over the weekend. Manuel Lanzini was the Man of the match in that fixture.

The 28-year-old Argentinian midfielder scored 2 goals for the Hammers as West Ham ensured they kept up the chase for European positions in next season's Champions League.

We are huge fans of goalscoring midfielders for sure and that's why Lanzini makes it to our midfield pick of the weekend.

MID - Andreas Weimann (Bristol City)

Pulse Sports

Bristol City opened their New year with a hard-fought 3-2 win at home to Millwall in matchweek 25 of the English Championship. Andreas Weimann was unarguably the best performer of the weekend scoring a hat-trick for the home side.

The 30-year-old Austrian midfielder is capable of playing in numerous positions between midfield and attack and showed exactly how versatile he could be on the day.

Weimann was the Man Of The match as Bristol City are now 4 points off 10th place in the Championship summit.

ST - Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town)

Pulse Sports

Swindon Town won 2nd place Northampton 5-2 at home in their match week 22 of the England League Two fixture.

24-year-old English striker was incredible scoring 4 goals out of his team's 5 for the home side. McKirdy was on fire for Swindon after going down 2-1 early in the second half.

Being the best player of the Weekend, McKirdy is our number one striker's pick for our New Year's Team Of The Weekend.

ST - Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

Pulse Sports

Spanish Champions Atletico Madrid began their New Year with a much-needed 2-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano against 6th placed Rayo Vallecano in matchweek 19 of the Spanish La Liga.

Angel Correa scored both goals for the home side in an emphatic performance from the 26-year-old Argentinian forward despite Atletico being 9 points clear of second-placed Sevilla Fc.

Correa's brilliance earns him a debut in our Team Of The Weekend.

ST - Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

Pulse Sports

In Celta Vigo's shock win over 3rd placed away at Real Betis, veteran striker Iago Aspas scored his team's 2 goals in that 2-0 win.

The 34-year-old Spanish striker continues to be the focal point of Celta Vigo's attack as has been in the case over the past few seasons.

Aspas' usual brilliance for Celta Vigo this time sees him earn a debut in our attack as he completes our striker's pick for the weekend.