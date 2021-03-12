Nigerian born New-Zealand mixed martial artist (MMA) Israel Adesanya, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, suffered his first loss as a pro-MMA fighter and in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The UFC is the biggest MMA competition, and since his debut in February 2018, Adesanya has cleaned out the middleweight division to become the undisputed champion.

After his 10 fights without any loss in MMA, the Nigerian-New Zealander had risen to the top of the Middleweight division in nine fights.

He first got the Middleweight champion, albeit on an interim in April 2019 with his victory via unanimous decision over Kelvin Gastelum and has defended the title three times with Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

Seeking a new challenge, the 31-year-old went up a weight class to challenge for the light heavyweight title against champion Jan Błachowicz.

Jan Blachowicz beat Israel Adesanya in a Light Heavyweight fight (Instagram/UFC) Instagram

Błachowicz won the bout unanimously to hand Adesanya his first loss in pro-MMA.

With the loss, many people think Adesanya is no longer a champion in the UFC, but that’s not true.

Adesanya only lost his first attempt at Light Heavyweight division, which means he still has his Middleweight belts.

After his loss to Blachowicz, Adesanya has revealed that he will focus on the Middleweight division.

“Right now, I've got a division I've got to dominate,” he said in his post fight conference on Saturday.

“I know what they're thinking, ‘Oh, that's it, you've just got to take him down and then you've got him.’

All right, cool, bet, but I'll remind them again why I'm the king of 185.”