PSG welcomes Tom Holland as the Spider-Man Star poses in Iconic costume (Photos)

David Ben

The Marvel Star actor visited the home of the Parisan giants and posed for pictures in his iconic costume.

Spider-Man's Tom Holland at the Parc de Princes (PSG Instagram)
Spider-Man's Tom Holland at the Parc de Princes (PSG Instagram)

Tom Holland's love for the game of football is at the moment unrivalled.

In the last 3 weeks, the Spider-Man star actor has popped up in the football scene appearing at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in France and also posing for a fan picture with London based club, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung Min who are both huge fans of each other.

Just yesterday again, the 25-year-old Hollywood star made a return to France and paid a visit to Paris St Germain FC posing for pictures in the Iconic Spider-man costume at the club's facility and also at the Parc de Princes Stadium.

The French club posted photos of the actor dawning the Spider-Man costume on their club's official Instagram page with the caption,

''@psg X 𝗦𝗽𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿-𝗠𝗮𝗻 🤟❤️💙 #SpiderManNoWayHome"

Spider-Man x PSG (PSG Instagram)
Spider-Man x PSG (PSG Instagram)
Spider-Man x PSG (PSG Instagram)
Spider-Man x PSG (PSG Instagram)
Spider-Man's Tom Holland poses at the Parc de Princes Stadium (PSG Instagram)
Spider-Man's Tom Holland poses at the Parc de Princes Stadium (PSG Instagram)
Spider-Man x PSG (PSG Instagram)
Spider-Man x PSG (PSG Instagram)

Tom Holland is undeniably a huge fan of football and it would be interesting to see the Marvel Star actor play in a celebrity soccer match some day.

The Spider-Man actor returns to the Silver screen later this month with the release of Spider-Man No Way Home scheduled for release on December 17.

David Ben

