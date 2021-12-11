PSG welcomes Tom Holland as the Spider-Man Star poses in Iconic costume (Photos)

In the last 3 weeks, the Spider-Man star actor has popped up in the football scene appearing at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in France and also posing for a fan picture with London based club, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung Min who are both huge fans of each other.

Just yesterday again, the 25-year-old Hollywood star made a return to France and paid a visit to Paris St Germain FC posing for pictures in the Iconic Spider-man costume at the club's facility and also at the Parc de Princes Stadium.

The French club posted photos of the actor dawning the Spider-Man costume on their club's official Instagram page with the caption,

Tom Holland is undeniably a huge fan of football and it would be interesting to see the Marvel Star actor play in a celebrity soccer match some day.