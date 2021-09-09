RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Oluwatobiloba Amusan wins 100m at the Diamond League to become the first Nigerian to win a trophy at the series

Amusan also won the race in an African Record time.

Oluwatobiloba Amusan won the Diamond League trophy (Twitter/Diamond League)
Nigerian athlete Oluwatobiloba Amusan on Thursday, September 9, 2021, won the 100m Hurdles title at the Diamond League to become the first Nigerian to win a trophy at the series.

Amusan ran a New Personal Best of 12.42s to win the race to break the African Record which was formerly held by Glory Alozie.

Her victory is enormous for Nigeria as she is the first athlete from the country to win a trophy at the Diamond League since its inception in 2010.

Oluwatobiloba Amusan is the first Nigerian to win a trophy at the Diamond League (Diamond League)
It’s a quick bounce back for Amusan, who narrowly missed the podium at the just concluded Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Born in Ijebu Ode, the 24-year-old athlete has won a slew of medals for Nigeria, including two at the Commonwealth Games, two at the All-Africa Games and two at the African Championships.

