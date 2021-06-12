‘Olodo’; UFC star Israel Adesanya curses out an opponent in Yoruba

At his pre-fight press conference ahead of the rematch against Marvin Vettori, Adesanya cursed out his opponent in Yoruba.

While going back and forth with Vettori as customary in pre-fight press conferences, the Stylebender cursed out his opponent in Yoruba.

Adesanya referred to Vettori as an ‘Olodo’, the Yoruba word for a dullard.

“”I will give u a punch and it will surprise you this dullard,” he said in Yoruba when translated to English.

ALSO READ: Why Israel Adesanya still has his UFC belt despite his losing to Błachowicz

Although he fights for New Zealand, Adesanya was born and brought up in Lagos, Nigeria, before migrating with his family.

He’s very fluent in Yoruba and speaks it often, even on public stages like this pre-fight conferences.

Adesanya will be facing Italian fighter Vettori for the second time in his career.

He won by split decision when he faced the Italian in April 2018 in his second fight in his UFC career.