‘Olodo’; UFC star Israel Adesanya curses out an opponent in Yoruba
Adesanya calls an opponent 'Olodo' ahead of his fight on Saturday.
At his pre-fight press conference ahead of the rematch against Marvin Vettori, Adesanya cursed out his opponent in Yoruba.
While going back and forth with Vettori as customary in pre-fight press conferences, the Stylebender cursed out his opponent in Yoruba.
Adesanya referred to Vettori as an ‘Olodo’, the Yoruba word for a dullard.
“”I will give u a punch and it will surprise you this dullard,” he said in Yoruba when translated to English.
Although he fights for New Zealand, Adesanya was born and brought up in Lagos, Nigeria, before migrating with his family.
He’s very fluent in Yoruba and speaks it often, even on public stages like this pre-fight conferences.
Adesanya will be facing Italian fighter Vettori for the second time in his career.
He won by split decision when he faced the Italian in April 2018 in his second fight in his UFC career.
This time, it’s different. The 31-year-old has 10 fights in the UFC with nine wins and one loss which came when he moved up a weight class to fight Jan Blachowicz.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng