RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

‘Olodo’; UFC star Israel Adesanya curses out an opponent in Yoruba

Authors:

Steve Dede

Adesanya calls an opponent 'Olodo' ahead of his fight on Saturday.

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori got heated during their pre-fight press conference (Instagram/UFC)
Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori (Instagram/UFC) Instagram

No matter the stage or the event, Nigerian-born UFC star Israel Adesanya is unapologetically Nigerian.

Recommended articles

At his pre-fight press conference ahead of the rematch against Marvin Vettori, Adesanya cursed out his opponent in Yoruba.

While going back and forth with Vettori as customary in pre-fight press conferences, the Stylebender cursed out his opponent in Yoruba.

Adesanya referred to Vettori as an ‘Olodo’, the Yoruba word for a dullard.

“”I will give u a punch and it will surprise you this dullard,” he said in Yoruba when translated to English.

ALSO READ: Why Israel Adesanya still has his UFC belt despite his losing to Błachowicz

Although he fights for New Zealand, Adesanya was born and brought up in Lagos, Nigeria, before migrating with his family.

He’s very fluent in Yoruba and speaks it often, even on public stages like this pre-fight conferences.

Adesanya will be facing Italian fighter Vettori for the second time in his career.

He won by split decision when he faced the Italian in April 2018 in his second fight in his UFC career.

This time, it’s different. The 31-year-old has 10 fights in the UFC with nine wins and one loss which came when he moved up a weight class to fight Jan Blachowicz.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Olodo’; UFC star Israel Adesanya curses out an opponent in Yoruba

Forcing Ahmed Musa on Gernot Rohr for the 2018 World Cup and other things NFF boss Amaju Pinnick said in a new interview

Dutch hope De Jong has enough left in tank for Euro 2020 bid

Five tales from Scotland's tournament past

Row over taking the knee threatens to dent England feel-good factor at Euro 2020

Ambitious Kane holds key to England's Euro challenge

Italy get Euro 2020 off to flying start as Wales, Belgium enter fray

'Dominant' Italy get Euro 2020 off to impressive start against Turkey

Sterling honoured by Queen for racial equality fight