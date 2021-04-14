NSF: 10-year-old gold medalist appeals for support to realise Olympic dream

“In the next 10 years, I see myself in the Olympics but I ask the government to give us better equipment so that I can be able to do my ‘double back’ myself,” she said.

Amaka Onusiriuka, Stephanie’s mum who has been present with her daughter for over a week at the event, appealed for financial support to help the gymnast realise her dreams.

“I feel so happy and proud, because I have been supporting her all this while, taking her to the gym and helping her build her talent.

“The Anambra state government is doing its best for the sports festival but Stephanie actually needs more support for her to go for her training tours outside the country.

“This support Anambra state is giving is just for the National Sports Festival and that’s where it ends so every other thing comes from her parents.