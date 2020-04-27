British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith presents the latest challenge in the Nike Living Room Cup with a record of 175 Block Busters in 45 seconds and she wants you to try and beat it.

In the fourth week of the Nike Room Living Cup, Asher-Smith does the Block Busters, a type of exercise where you stay in a push-up position and move your feet swiftly like you are sprinting.

The 24-year-old who is the fastest British woman in recorded history does 175 Block Busters in 45 seconds and challenges fans and fellow athletes to beat it.

Fulfilling the athlete’s natural desire for competition, Nike’s Living Room Cup is a variety of mini-workout challenges measured against the personal bests of Nike pro athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As lockdown continues in most parts of the world, the challenge also encourages people to exercise at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Nike has some of its popular sports stars lined up to take the challenge every week.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo did the first edition of the Nike Living Room Cup with a 45-second exercise. After seeing millions of fans join him in the challenge, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner then nominated Bebe Vio a Paralympic Italian fencer

Vio is a force of positivity and an athlete inspires everyone with her story. After a quadruple amputation, she refused to let anything get in her path and came back stronger.

For the second week of the Living Room Cup, Vio did the Full Body Finisher which takes a strong core to make it through to the finish line.

In the third week of the Living Room Cup, German footballer Leroy Sane did 100 Side Steps, a record which was bettered by a slew of Nigerians footballers who partook in the challenge.