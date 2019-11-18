Nigeria senior women’s basketball team D’Tigress have booked their place in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The D’Tigress booked their place with a 74-59 win over Mali in the semifinals of the African pre-qualifiers on Sunday, November 18, 2019.

It was a slow start for the Otis Hughley side who grew into the game to open a 20 point lead at half time.

It was cut to 15 at the end of the fourth quarter which they lost by five points.

Sports minister Sunday Dare took to Twitter to congratulate the side on the qualification.

“Congratulations to D’Tigress @DtigressNG for overrunning Mali 74-59 to qualify for the next Olympics window,” Dare said.