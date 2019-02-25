It was a successful outing for Nigerian wrestling Odunayo Adekuoroye at the just concluded German Grand Prix event in Dormagen.

Adekuoroye won a Gold Medal in the 57kg category to continue her impressive streak.

The two-time Commonwealth champion wasn’t the only Nigerian winner at the event as eight-time African champion, Blessing Oborududu settled for a Bronze Medal in the 68kg category.

It wasn’t the same success stories for Aminat Adeniyi who narrowly lost out on the medals’ table in the 62kg category.

The impressive performances of the Nigerian wrestlers at the event in Germany are the mark of the continued progress of the sports in shows Nigeria is making progress ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The girls will next compete at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov ranking series tournament from Thursday, February 28 to Sunday, March 3 in Bulgaria.