Nigerian sprinter Raymond Ekevwo has become the fastest man in Africa following his 9.96s finish in the men’s 100m at the 2019 All African Games in Morocco.

It was a fantastic race by Ekevwo whose time of 9.96s is a new Personal Best (PB) and a new African Record.

His fast finish in the 100m gave Nigeria another Gold Medal at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Ekevwo becomes only the second Nigerian to run sub-10s since 2013 with Divine Oduduru the other runner.

It was also the first time Nigeria will be winning the Gold Medal from the 100m event since 2007 when Olusoji Fasuba achieved that feat.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Arthur Cisse finished second to win Silver Medal while Nigerian runner Usheoritse Itsekiri ran a Personal Best of 10.02s to take Bronze.