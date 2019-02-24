Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru won two titles at the Big 12 Indoor Championship while smashing a couple of records in the 200m.

Running for his school, Texas Tech, Oduduru won the 60m and 200m at the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Lubbock, Texas.

He first beat the field to win the 60m title for the first time ever at the Big 12 Championships with a Personal Best (PB) and School Record time of 6.52s.

The 22-year-old now holds Texas Tech’s 60m record.

World Record

It even got better for the Delta-State born sprinter who went on to smash a US college record to win the 200m title also in the Big 12 Indoor Championship.

Oduduru won the 200m title with a time of 20.08s which is now the college athletics World Record (WR), US record, Big 12 Championship record, Texas Tech record and Facility record.

The 20.08 is also a PB for him, beating his the 20.18s he ran a year ago at the Texas Tech Open Championships.

He finished the championship as Texas Tech's best athlete with a score of 20 points.

Oduduru showed the crowd a touch of where he’s from with his Urhobo tribe dance styles to celebrate his victories.

Texas Tech hit

His two titles at the Big 12 Indoor Championship continue his fine run at Texas Tech where he has been phenomenal.

Oduduru got admitted to Texas Tech after the 2016 Olympic Games and after an injury-plagued first year at the school, he has been growing from strength to strength.

In the first sign of things to come, he smashed the school’s 20-year-old 200-meter indoor record with a time of 20.49s to win the 200m at the Texas Tech Track & Field Red Raider Invitational in February 2018.

In April 2018, he broke yet another school record which had stood for 14 years with a time 10.10s to emerge the winner in an invitational event.

He continued his impressive run by winning three titles-4x100, 100m and 200m- at an Outdoor Track and Field Championships in May 2018.

In June 2018, he won the 200m title at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championship in Eugene.