Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru continues his impressive third year in Texas Tech as he on Sunday, March 10 defended his 200m National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) title while running for his college in the United States of America.

Oduduru who is in his third year at Texas Tech raced to victory in the men’s 200m with a time of 20.49s in the Indoor Championships in Birmingham on Saturday, March 9. It was the first time he was winning the Indoor title following his win at the NCAA Outdoor championship in 2018.

The 22-year-old came into the Championship as the favourite after winning two titles at the Big 12 Indoor Championships where he smashed a world college record in the 200m two weeks ago.

He started well by breaking the 200m Facility Record of 20.55s to qualify from the rounds with a time of 20.34s on Friday, March 8.

He wasn’t that fast in the final on Saturday, but he managed to finish first to win his first Indoor 200m title.

He wasn’t also fast earlier in the 60m where he finished seventh with a time of 6.62s.

With this win, he joins an elite list of sprinters who have won on both the Outdoor and Indoor circuits.