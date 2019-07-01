Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has continued with her good form this season as she finished first in the women’s 200m in the Season’s Best (SB) time of 22.05s at the Eugene Diamond League in Stanford, United States of America.

Okagbare finished faster than a host of big names including Elain Thomspon, Dina Asher-Smith, Salwa Eid-Naser, Dafne Shippers to win the race.

The 22.05s is the second fastest time run in the word so far this year and Okagbare’s second fastest time in history in the 200ms.

The Delta-State born athlete started from lane eight and did well to come out from the bend first before holding on for her win.

This is her second Diamond win after finishing first in the 100m in Rabat.