Nigerian Shot Put athlete Chukwuebuka Enekwechi says he was given only one kit for the Olympic Games

Enekwechi, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, had a toss of 21.16 meters to finish seventh in qualifying and advance to the final as one of the best 12 competitors.

Reuters

Ahead of the final, Big Chuk as he is fondly called took to his TikTok to shared a video of himself washing his kit.

“When you made the Olympic Finals but you only have one jersey,” he wrote on the video, which has caused an uproar on social media.

Born and raised in America, Enekwechi chose to represent Nigeria and is the 2018 Commonwealth Games Silver medallist and reigning African Champion in the Shot Put.

He is also the 2019 African Games Champion and the reigning Nigerian National Sports Festival Champion.

This is the latest in the long lines of complaints from athletes representing Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

10 athletes staged a protest at the Games after they were banned for not undergoing enough testing before the Games.

There was also an issue with complimentary phones given to athletes at the game, which some Nigerian representatives accused officials of trying to divert.