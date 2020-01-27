Nigerian football stars joined the rest of the world in mourning American basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Kobe who played 20 years in the NBA for the La Lakers was among nine persons including his 13-year-old daughter that lost their lives in the crash on Sunday in California.

It was news that shook the entire world as millions paid their tribute on social media.

Nigerian football stars were not left out as they expressed shock and mourned the death of the 41-year-old icon.

“Rest in Peace legend. My prayers and thoughts are with your family,” former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi wrote on Instagram.

Nigerians striker Simy Nwankwo couldn’t find words to express his emotions when he put up a photo of Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Ex-Super Eagles captain Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha was also speechless as he posted a photo of the deceased NBA legend on Instagram while Joseph Yobo, another ex-Super Eagles captain called Sunday an ‘unthinkable’ day.

Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala, a known NBA enthusiast also took to social media to mourn the death of Bryant.

“Horrible news for the sporting world..prayers up to his family,” Oshoala said.

Alex Iwobi wasn’t left out too, using his Instagram Stories to share his thoughts on Byrant’s passing.

The Super Eagles main Instagram account also shared a photo of Bryan with the caption; “Legends live forever. Thank you Mamba for the inspiration you created. Rest on Kobe.”

Sports Minister Sunday Dare also took to social media to share his tribute.

“I join the rest of the sporting world, particularly basketball lovers to mourn the death of one of the basketball greats- Kobe Bryant. His death is heart wrenching and concentrates the mind. God knows best ! No one knows,” Dare wrote.