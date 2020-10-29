After his dominating win over American boxer Deontay Wilder, reigning WBC champions Tyson Fury is getting ready for his United Kingdom homecoming fight on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Fury completely dominated Wilder before he knocked out the tough-talking American in the seventh round of their second fight in February 2020.

His next fight will be held in the United Kingdom with the date confirmed to be December 5.

Tyson Fury will have his UK homecoming on December 5 Photo by AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

The opponent though is however not known yet and Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba is one of the fighters in line to face Fury.

Ajagba’s reputation is soaring in the heavyweight division and also has the record of having the fastest win in boxing history.

There was however no punch thrown in that win as his opponent Curtis Harper jumped out of the ring the moment the first bell rang, over a pay dispute in August 2018.

He has gone ahead to establish himself in the heavyweight division with eight more wins and five knockouts. He is unbeaten in 13 and the only opponent to go the distance was Ali Eren Demirezen in July 2017.

Early life

Efe Ajagba was born in UghellI, Delta State, Nigeria and his dad was a boxer

Born in Ughelli, Delta State, Ajagba is the youngest son of a boxer who initially discouraged him from following the same path.

He however did and started boxing on the streets.

From the streets, he rose in the sport to the Olympics and was Nigeria’s only boxing representative at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Although he didn’t win a medal, the boxer was scouted immediately after the Games and taken to Houston, Texas in the United States of America where he has been based.

He worked with Ronnie Shields, who had trained with Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield and it was obvious he had picked up something from the trainer with the way he fell opponents with victory in seven of his first eight fights coming in a single round.

Now being promoted by Top Rank owned by American promoter Bob Arum who also promotes Fury, the 26-year-old is in his next stage of development.

Is he ready yet for an opponent like Fury? Only time can tell.