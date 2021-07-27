Nigeria women’s basketball team loses to the United States in their first Tokyo Olympics’ game

It wasn’t an unaccepted result, and the 81- 72 result showed massive progress the D’Tigress have made over the years.

The D’Tigress have had a couple of heavy defeats to the United States in the past, but in Tokyo, they fought hard and didn’t get a double-digit loss to the number one country in the world.

The D’Tigress started brightly and led after the first quarter. They started the game and clearly disrupted the Americans, but the opponents bounced back in the second quarter and got an 18-point lead.

Nigeria, however, were not done. They had a 6-0 run by Nigeria, a three-pointer at the buzzer from Adaora Elonu to go into halftime trailing by 12 points.

The United States held on to their lead until the end of the game to give Team Nigeria another loss in the Olympics.

There’s room for massive improvement for D’Tigress even at this Olympics. The group has had a couple of distractions ahead of their game against the United States.

The Ogwumike sisters (Nneka and Chiney) didn’t know about their eligibility status until a few days before the Olympics.

The D’Tigress would have also done better with a player like Evelyn Akhator, who is not available because of injury.

The big would have scored some points at the rim with the rebounding that Nigeria enjoyed in the game.