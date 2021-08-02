Nigeria gets a medal at Tokyo Olympics after Blessing Oborodudu made it to the final of a wrestling event

Oborodudu on Monday, August 2, 2021 recorded an impressive victory against Battsetseg Soronzonbold in a semi-final clash.

The Nigerian got a 7-2 victory against Soronzonbold of Mongolia.

Oborodudu has made it to the final of the event with her victory and is guaranteed at least a Silver Medal in the ongoing Olympics.

The 32-year-old is also the first Nigerian to make it to the final of an Olympic Games.

Oborududu is certified in Nigerian wrestling. She has fought at 10 African Wrestling Championships and won a Gold Medal at every one of these championships.