Nigeria gets a medal at Tokyo Olympics after Blessing Oborodudu made it to the final of a wrestling event

Authors:

Steve Dede

Obodorudu has made it to the final of a wrestling event and is guaranteed at least a Silver Medal.

Blessing Oborodudu will win a medal at the Olympics (Reuters)
Blessing Oborodudu will win a medal at the Olympics (Reuters)

12 days into the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Team Nigeria has finally gotten a medal through Blessing Oborodudu in the 68kg event of wrestling.

Oborodudu on Monday, August 2, 2021 recorded an impressive victory against Battsetseg Soronzonbold in a semi-final clash.

The Nigerian got a 7-2 victory against Soronzonbold of Mongolia.

Blessing Oborodudu (Reuters)
Blessing Oborodudu (Reuters) Reuters

Oborodudu has made it to the final of the event with her victory and is guaranteed at least a Silver Medal in the ongoing Olympics.

The 32-year-old is also the first Nigerian to make it to the final of an Olympic Games.

Oborududu is certified in Nigerian wrestling. She has fought at 10 African Wrestling Championships and won a Gold Medal at every one of these championships.

This is her third consecutive Olympics.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

